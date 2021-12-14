IRONTON, Ohio – Coal Grove just couldn’t put scrappy Ironton away until the fourth period when the Hornets made 13 of 15 free throws to take down the Fighting Tigers, 43-35, at the Conley Center.
Coal Grove (7-2, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference) ran off nine straight points in the third period for a 28-19 lead after Ironton had fought back to tie at 19. Isabel Morgan followed with two 3-pointers and a basket after a turnover to cut the deficit to 28-27 with 6:28 to play. At that point, Kaleigh Murphy made two free throws, then hit a basket for a 32-27 advantage with 4:22 remaining. From there, the Hornets cashed in at the foul line to escape with the win.
Murphy led the Hornets with 18 points, 12 in the first half. Abbey Hicks added 10. Ironton didn’t have normal starter Kirsten Williams available, but pressed Coal Grove to the wire. Morgan led the way 15 points and Evan Williams added 13.
COAL GROVE 12 7 9 15 – 43: Fraley 6, Holmes 5, Murphy 18, Hicks 10, Harmon 2, Keaton 2.
IRONTON 7 7 8 13 – 35: Williams 13, Carpenter 5, Morgan 15, White 2.
ROCK HILL 44, SOUTH POINT 21: The Redwomen (6-1 overall,, 4-1 OVC) led 28-12 at halftime and rolled to victory in Pedro, Ohio. Hadyn Bailey scored 13 points and Hazley Matthews 12 for Rock Hill. Sarah Mitchell led the Pointers (2-5, 2-3) with 10 points.
ASHLAND 61, RACELAND 33: Kenleigh Woods came off the bench to score 23 points as the Kittens beat the host Rams. Mikayla Martin chipped in 14 points for Ashland (3-0). Nim Maynard led Raceland (0-6) with 14 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 62, WESTERN-PIKE 52: Kylee Thompson scored 19 points as the Vikings (5-3 overall, 4-1 Southern Ohio Conference) defeated the Indians in Willow Wood, Ohio. Jenna Malone scored 14. Desiree Simpson and Jordan Ellison scored 13 each. Kenzi Ferneau scored 23 points and Jordan Rittenhouse 17 for Western-Pike (2-4, 2-2).
GREEN 26, IRONTON ST. JOE 20: Kasey Kimbler scored 16 points as the Bobcats defeated the host Flyers. Bella Whaley scored eight points for the Flyers.
SOUTH GALLIA 60, FEDERAL HOCKING 30: The Rebels raced to a 37-13 halftime lead and rolled to a victory over the Lancers in Stewart, Ohio. Emma Clay led South Gallia (4-0) with 21 points. Tori Triplett scored 10. Brennah Jarvis scored 18 for Federal Hocking (0-4).
PORTSMOUTH 41, GALLIA ACADEMY 38: Freshman Daysha Reid scored 28 points as the Trojans (2-3) beat the visiting Blue Angels (3-6). Kenya Pack paced Gallia Academy with 13 points. Emma Hammons chipped in 10 points.
WHEELERSBURG 44, OAK HILL 31: Alaina Kenney led the Pirates with 17 points in a triumph over the visiting Oaks. Chloe Chambers paced Oak Hill with 11 points.
ATHENS 49, RIVER VALLEY 38: The Bulldogs won their first game in eight tries as Haylie Mills scored 11 points in Bidwell, Ohio. Kauren Twyman paced the Raiders (4-3) with 16 points.
VINTON COUNTY 65, MEIGS 55: Tegan Bartoe scored 23 points to lift the Vikings (3-2) past the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio. Mallory Hawley scored 20 points and Rylie Lisle 10 for Meigs.
Boys basketball
GREENUP COUNTY 52, EAST CARTER 37: Trenton Hannah made 12 of 15 shots and scored 26 points the Musketeers' win over the Raiders (0-3) in Grayson, Kentucky. East Carter made just one of 23 shots from 3-point range. Carson Wireman scored 14 points for Greenup County (3-4).
BUFFALO 62, CLAY COUNTY 55: Evan Smalley and Caleb Nutter each scored 14 points and Bradley Harris 13 as the Bison (1-1) beat the Panthers (0-1). Curtis Litton scored 24 points and Andrew Adkins 17 for Clay County.