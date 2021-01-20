HUNTINGTON — Three local girls high school basketball teams are ranked in the top 16 of Ohio Division III.
Coal Grove (14-1) is 14th, Fairland (12-1) 15th and Wheelersburg (10-1) 16th in the latest Associated Press poll. The Hornets’ and Dragons’ lone losses were to one another. The Pirates’ only loss was to Vinton County, Division II’s fifth-ranked team.
“I think we both can make deep tournament runs,” Coal Grove coach Rick Roach said of Coal Grove and Fairland. “Both Fairland and us are very good teams.”
Fairland bounced back from a 1-point loss to Coal Grove to defeat a strong Fairfield (9-4) team 59-55 on Saturday.
“They’re very similar to Coal Grove,” Buchanan said. “They don’t have an (Hornets star) Addi Dillow, but from one through six they’re very good. They beat Peebles (Division IV’s fifth-ranked team) two weeks ago and they’re a really good team. This was a good win for us.”
Berlin Hiland (14-0, 200 points) received all 20 first-place votes. Cardington-Lincoln (12-0, 143) is second, followed in the top five by West Liberty-Salem (12-0, 113), Willard (12-1, 94), Fort Frye (9-0, 84). Eastern-Brown (14-1, 60) and Ottawa-Glandorf (11-2, 60) are tied for sixth, followed in the top 10 by Liberty-Benton (11-2, 56), Alexander (10-2, 53) and Purcell Marian (8-0, 37). Elyria Catholic (9-0, 36), Columbus Africentric (0-0, 30), Coal Grove (14-1, 26), Worthington Christian (9-3, 21), Fairland (12-1, 19) and Wheelersburg (10-1, 16) round out the poll.
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (13-0) is No. 1 in Division I, the largest classification. Thornville Sheridan (10-0) tops Division II. Fort Loramie (15-0) is top-ranked in Division IV, where Portsmouth Notre Dame (11-1) is fourth.