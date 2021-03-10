The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Coal Grove senior guard Addi Dillow was one of three Hornets named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball team.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Co-champions Coal Grove and Fairland dominated the selections on the All-Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball team.

First-team members from Coal Grove, which went 22-3 overall and 13-1 in league play, were seniors Addi Dillow and juniors Kaleigh Murphy and Abbey Hicks. They were joined on the unit by Fairland senior Emma Marshall, Sophomore Tomi Hinkle and freshman Bree Allen. That trio led the Dragons to a 19-3 overall record and 13-1 league mark.

The Hornets' Rick Roach and Dragons' Jon Buchanan shared coach of the year honors.

Also on the first team were seniors Maddie Ward and Blake Anderson of Chesapeake; senior Maddy Petro and sophomore Chanee Cremeens of Gallia Academy; senior Sarah Roach and junior Karmen Bruton of South Point; sophomores Evan Williams and Kirsten Williams of Ironton; sophomore Hadyn Bailey of Rock Hill; and junior Nia Trinidad of Portsmouth.

Earning honorable mention were Chesapeake sophomore Emily Duncan, Coal Grove senior Elli Holmes, Fairland senior Mia Howard, Gallia County junior Asia Griffin, Ironton sophomore Isabel Morgan, Portsmouth freshman Emily Cheatham, Rock Hill junior Aleigha Matney and South Point sophomore Sarah Mitchell. 

