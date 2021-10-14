COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Rarely has a Fairland vs. Coal Grove high school football game not been important.
Whether for Ohio Valley Conference titles, playoff implications or just plain old bragging rights, the Dragons and Hornets usually play for something. Thus is the case when Fairland (6-1 overall, 3-1 OVC) visits Coal Grove (4-3, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Patterson Field.
"With Coal Grove, you always know what you're going to get," Dragons defensive end Casey Hudson said. "They play hard, they're physical and they run hard."
Hudson, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior, sacked Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe six times last week in a 14-13 victory. Hudson's unlikely to duplicate that figure this week, as the Hornets might not even pass six times.
Coal Grove has outscored opponents 209-192 using a strong rushing attack led by Chase Hall. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior is second in the OVC in rushing with 646 yards on 110 carries. A hard runner, Hall is athletic. His sister, Alexis, is a former Coal Grove basketball star who plays at West Virginia State University.
Fairland counters with the league's leading rusher, 6-foot, 195-pound senior J.D. Brumfield, who has 117 carries for 790 yards. The Dragons are more diverse on offense, though, as coach Melvin Cunningham pointed out.
"People think Fairland runs the ball," Cunningham said. "We do, but we throw it quite a bit, too. We trust our quarterback and receivers and our line."
Sophomore Peyton Jackson has completed 47 of 84 passes for 749 yards and 11 touchdowns, with four interceptions. He also has run for 237 yards on 48 attempts. Zander Schmidt, who has returned three kickoffs for TDs, is the Dragons' leading receiver with 14 catches for 308 yards.
Fairland is third in Division VI, Region 23 with 14.1010 points. A victory Friday likely would help the Dragons secure at least one home game in the playoffs, which features 16 teams per region.
Coal Grove could significantly improve on its 5.3049 points and No. 12 rating with a triumph as it tries to jump Nelsonville-York, Worthington Christian, Centerville and Lucasville Valley to earn the No. 8 spot.
The meeting is the third featuring the Hornets and Dragons in the last 17 games. Fairland won 27-21 in the regular season last year and 27-12 in the playoffs.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
