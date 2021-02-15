COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove raced to a 22-7 lead and rolled by Wellston 64-30 Saturday in a Division III girls basketball sectional tournament first-round game.
The Hornets (20-2) extended their lead to 44-14 by halftime and forced implementation of a running clock in the second half.
Senior guard Addi Dillow led Coal Grove with 22 points.
Kaleigh Murphy scored 14 points, Abbi Hicks 11 and Elli Holmes 10. Jenna Johnston paced the Rockets (3-12) with 14 points.
Coal Grove advances to the sectional finals vs. Federal Hocking (14-6) at 7 p.m. at home on Wednesday. The Lancers are led by senior guard and Glenville State University signee Paige Tolson, who averages 21 points per game.
WELLSTON 7 6 7 10 — 30: Henry 3, Simpson 0, Kilgour 0, Lambert 0, Aubrey 0, Clemons 4, Martin 2, Sawyer 0, Spencefr 0, Potts 2. Johnston 2, Cheatham 5.
COAL GROVE 22 22 18 2 — 64: Fraley 0, Holmes 10, Dillow 22, Keeney 0, Hamm 2, Deeds 0, Noel 0, Au. Hicks 0, Murphy 14, Kingery 0, Ab. Hicks 11, Harmon 2, Keaton 0, Robinson 0, Griffith 3.
CHILLICOTHE 51, MEIGS 50: Jacey Harding scored 17 points as the Cavaliers (6-12) held off the Marauders (9-11) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Avery Erslan scored 12 points and Paige Huggins 10 for Chillicothe, which led 30-18 at halftime. Mallory Hawley paced Meigs with 18 points, 13 in the fourth quarter. Rylee Lisle chipped in 10 points. The Marauders visit Fairfield Union (9-5) on Thursday in a Division II sectional tournament opener.
CHILLICOTHE 12 18 9 12 — 51: Harding 17, Erslan 12, Huggins 10, Salyers 6, Barnes 4, Fromme 2.
MEIGS 11 7 9 23 — 50: Hawley 18, Lisle 10, Musser 7, Wright 6, Smith 4, Mahr 4, Durst 1.
WEST CARTER 73, RACELAND 36: The host Comets won their fourth consecutive 16th Region All “A” Classic championship with a triumph over the Rams.
Kara Jordan led West Carter (6-4) with 17 points. Kierston Smith scored 20 points for Raceland .
The Comets visit East Carter at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Rams (3-5) are scheduled to play host to Ashland at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys
ASHLAND 81, BOYD COUNTY 59: Cole Villers scored 27 points at Anderson Gym to help the Tomcats (8-2) end the Lions’ eight-game winning streak.
Boyd County led 21-18 after one quarter, but Ashland roared back to take a 47-30 halftime lead.
Colin Porter scored 20 points for the Tomcats, who are scheduled to play at Paintsville on Tuesday.
Sean Marcum scored 11. Rheyce Deboard led the Lions (9-3), slated to play at Montgomery County on Tuesday, with 24 points. J.B. Walter added 10 points.
BOYD COUNTY 21 9 10 19 — 59: Meade 4, Gibbs 2, Webb 7, Newsome 3, Deboard 24, Ellis 9, Cumpton 0, Blevins 0, Walter 10.
ASHLAND 18 29 15 19 — 81: Marcum 11, Sellars 7, Villers 27, Carter 8, Porter 20, Atkins 6, Ashby 0, Conway 0, Gillum 2, Adkins 0, Davis 0, Freize 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 61, EASTERN-MEIGS 32: The Rebels outscored the Eagles 22-9 in the third quarter to pull away for a victory in Reedsville, Ohio.
Brayden Hammond led South Gallia (10-5) with 29 points. Tristan Saber scored 11 points. Brad Hawk scored 13 points and Brady Watson 12 to lead Eastern-Meigs (0-12).
South Gallia is scheduled to entertain Waterford on Tuesday.
SOUTH GALLIA 11 14 22 14 --61: Hammond 29, Saber 11, Ours 9, Saunders 5, Mabe 4, Combs 2, Small 1.
EASTERN-MEIGS 11 6 9 6 — 32: Hawks 13, Watson 12, O’Brien 4, Hill 2, Newland 1.
RACELAND 61, LEWIS COUNTY 58: Kyle Broughton made a 3-point shot — his only basket of the game — with 25 seconds to play, and Kirk Pence hit a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left, to rally the Rams past the Lions (7-7) in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Kolby McCann missed a 3-point shot that could have tied the game at the buzzer.
Pence led Raceland (5-4), which is slated to visit Fairview at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 29 points. Andrew Floyd scored 14 points. Trey Gerike paced Lewis County with 18 points. Logan Liles scored 14 points and Bailey Thomas 13.
RACELAND 15 15 15 16 — 61: Pence 29, Broughton 3, Floyd 14, Gauze 2, Gallion 0, Perkins 6, Newman 0, Reed 7.
LEWIS COUNTY 16 12 15 15 — 58: McCann 7, Liles 14, Gerike 18, Burris 0, Spencer 1, Thomas 13, Noble 2, Jordan 2.