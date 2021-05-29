CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Coal Grove High School's girls track team turned in a stellar performance at the Division III, Southeast Region meet Friday.
The Hornets qualified for next week's state meet in four events. Kylee Thomas is going as an individual after placing fourth in the region in the 300-meter hurdles in 48.26 seconds. The top four finishers advance.
Thomas ran with Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey and Laura Hamm on the region champion 4x400 relay team that posted a time of 4:12.99. Thomas, Montgomery, Kingrey and Maddie McDaniel qualified in the 4x200, finishing second in 1:48.99, just off the 1:47.25 pace set by Worthington Christian. Coal Grove's 4x100 squad of Montgomery, Kingrey, McDaniel and Addi Dillow made the state meet by running 52.55 to finish second to Crooksville at 51.36 in the region meet.
The Hornets placed fourth in the region, with 45 points. Mount Gilead won the title with 82 points, followed in the top three by Crooksville with 54 and Fairbanks with 51.
Coal Grove boys thrower Ben Compliment earned a state meet berth by finishing fourth in the shot put with a heave of 53 feet.
The state meet is scheduled for June 4-5 at Westerville North High School.
Softball
BOYD COUNTY 10, ROWAN COUNTY 7: Haylee Thornsberry hit an inside-the-park grand slam to lead the Lions (20-11) past the Vikings (15-13) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
WAHAMA SWEEPS: The White Falcons improved to 19-0 with a 9-0 victory over Doddridge County and a 6-0 triumph over Ritchie County in Hartford, West Virginia.
Lieving struck out nine in throwing a no-hitter against Bulldogs (15-13). She also scored the winning run. Morgan Christian hit a home run and drove in two runs. Victoria VanMatre, Lauren Noble and Amber Wolfe each smacked two hits.
Lieving also scored the winning run against the Rebels and went 4 for 4. She fanned 12 to earn the win. Wolfe and Emma Gibbs added two hits and two RBI each.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG FALLS: The Pirates' season ended in the district tournament on Friday.
Logan Davis reached the quarterfinals before falling 6-1, 6-2 to Cole Dailey of East Liverpool. Nathan Sylvia lost 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to St. Clairsville's Evan Holstein. Wheelersburg's doubles team of Alex Thomas and Preslee Etterling lost 6-4, 6-4 to East Liverpool's Preston Dawson and Norman Butler.