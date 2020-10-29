COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Coal Grove left a busload of what-ifs on the field at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in a 27-21 loss at Fairland on Sept. 4.
The 10th-seeded Hornets (7-2) look to rectify that when they take on the third-seeded Dragons (7-1) there again in the Division VI, Region 23 high school football semifinals. The winner advances to the regional finals -- the state's Elite Eight -- against No. 1 seed Fort Frye (8-0) or fifth seed Barnesville (6-2).
Atop Coal Grove's list of what-might-have-beens is, What if the Hornets had begun more quickly? The Dragons led 27-0 before Coal Grove scored at 8:24 of the third quarter. What if the Hornets hadn't lost two fumbles that led to Fairland touchdowns? Would the outcome have been different if Coal Grove had scored in the second quarter, rather than being stopped by Fairland's goal-line stand?
The loss stuck with the Hornets, as the next week they lost 71-0 at Ironton. After that, however, Coal Grove was a different team. The Hornets outlasted Portsmouth 66-63, beat Chesapeake 42-35, walloped Grandview Heights 57-6, upset Sarahsville Shenandoah 41-38 and rallied past Loudonville 35-28.
Austin Stapleton ran for 303 yards last week against Loudonville. The hard-running senior gained just 43 yards on 10 carries in the first meeting with Fairland, but figures to receive plenty of chances on what figures to be a muddy field Saturday.
Malachai Wheeler also expects to receive his share of carries as he did in the first meeting when he ran 25 times for 116 yards.
"He's a man," Lucas said of Stapleton, whom Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham called "special." "He's a really good football player. A moose."
Coal Grove's game plan was ball control in the first meeting and it succeeded in running 49 plays for 258 yards. Fairland, though, torched the Hornets with big play after big play, gaining 274 yards on a mere 32 plays. Coal Grove must limit such large gains and convert on offense to win.
"Fairland's a good team," Lucas said. "We have to go out and play well."