HUNTINGTON -- Coal Grove High School girls basketball coach Rick Roach was named Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year Tuesday and three of his players made the all-league first team.
The league champion Hornets (17-7 overall, 13-1 OVC) placed Addi Dillow, Kaleigh Murphy and Abbey Hicks on the first squad. Elli Holmes earned honorable-mention honors. Dillow led the conference in scoring at 22 points per game and in assists with 3.5 per contest.
League runner-up Ironton (22-4, 12-2) placed Lexie Arden and Samantha Lafon on the first team. Elli Williams was an honorable-mention selection. Lafon led the league in rebounds, averaging 11 per game.
Making the first team from Fairland (13-11, 10-4) was Jenna Stone and Tomi Hinkle. Emma Marshall garnered honorable-mention honors. Marshall paced the circuit in steal with 3.8 per game.
Emilee Whitt and Emilee Carey were first-team picks from South Point (16-9, 9-5). Maddy Khounlavong was named honorable mention.
From Chesapeake (11-13, 5-9), Maddie Ward and Blake Anderson were first-team picks. Emily Duncan earned honorable mention.
Portsmouth (8-14, 3-11) featured Hannah Hughes as a first-team selection. Nia Trinidad was chosen honorable mention.
Rock Hill (6-17, 2-12) was represented by Lucy Simpson on the first team, with Makayla Scott earning honorable mention.
First-teamer Maddy Petro and honorable-mention pick Alex Barnes represented Gallia Academy (9-15, 2-12).