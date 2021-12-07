COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Coal Grove outscored Rock Hill 13-2 in overtime to win a key Ohio Valley Conference high school girls basketball game 59-48.
The Hornets' Kaleigh Murphy hit a 3-point shot with 1.5 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. The Redwomen led the entire way until the senior forward's basket and were up 28-12 at halftime.
Murphy finished with 28 points and Kelsey Fraley 15 as Coal Grove improved to 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the OVC. Hazley Matthews scored 17 points and Hadyn Bailey 15 for Rock Hill (3-1, 2-1).
COAL GROVE 6 6 18 16 13 -- 59: Fraley 15, Holmes 6, Keeney 0, Noel 2, Au. Hicks 0, Murphy 28, Ab. Hicks 5, Harmon 1, Keaton 2.
ROCK HILL 19 9 11 7 2 -- 48: Matney 4, Bailey 15, Harper 1, Easterling 5, Matthews 17, H. Risner 2, J. Risner 4.
SOUTH POINT 44, GALLIA ACADEMY 25: Coach David Adams won his 300th career game as the Pointers defeated the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio. Karmen Bruton scored 14 points and Camille Hall 10 for South Point (1-3 overall, 1-2 OVC). Kenya Peck paced Gallia Academy with 14 points.
SOUTH POINT 12 12 14 6 -- 44: Jones 4, Ermalovich 4, Hall 10, Mitchell 8, Jones 0, Saddler 2, Hopkins 0, Bruton 14, Staley 2.
GALLIA ACADEMY 4 3 10 8 -- 25: Cremeen 2, Griffin 4, Wilcoxon 0, Reed 4, Hammonds 1, Peck 14, Wilson 0.
IRONTON 40, CHESAPEAKE 25: Kirsten Williams scored 15 points to pace the Fighting Tigers to a victory over the Panthers at the Conley Center. Teegan Carpneter scored 10 points for the Fighting Tigers (3-2 overall, 2-1 OVC). Kate Ball led the Panthers (1-2, 1-2) with 16 points.
CHESAPEAKE 5 4 3 13 -- 25: Pauley 2, Isaacs 2, Duncan 3, Webb 1, McComas 0, Ball 16, Hicks 1.
IRONTON 8 15 8 9 -- 40: Deer 4, Williams 2, Carpenter 10, Lackey 0, C. Cecil 2, Williams 15, K. Cecil 2, Morgan 3, White 2.
SYMMES VALLEY 59, NEW BOSTON 55: Allie Day hit the game-winning shot with 1:03 to play as the Vikings (3-3 overall, 1-3 Southern Ohio Conference) topped the host Tigers. Jenna Malone led Symmes Valley with 17 points. Desiree Simpson and Kylee Thompson scored 12 each and Hailee Gordon added 10. Dylan O'Rourke scored 17 points and Candace Williams and Kenzie Whitley 14 each for New Boston.
SYMMES VALLEY 16 15 15 13 -- 59: Malone 17, Day 4, Beckett 2, Simpson 12, Thompson 12, Gordon 10, Otsby 2.
NEW BOSTON 17 16 8 14 -- 55: Whitley 14, O'Rourke 17, Can. Williams 14, Cas. Williams 2, Voiers 8, Maynard 0, Boyer 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 50, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 10: Bella Whaley had a triple-double of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals, as well as seven assists, as the host Flyers (1-3 overall, 1-2 Southern Ohio Conference) pummeled the Tartans. Laiken Unger scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made eight steals. Felicia Smith led Sciotoville East (1-3, 0-2) with six points.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 2 6 0 2 -- 10: Johnson 1, Pelfrey 0, Dingess 0, Enz 3, Smith 6, Taylor 0, O'Connor 0, Guido 0, Fitzgerald 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 18 10 14 8 -- 50: Damron 3, Unger 12, Philabaun 4, Whaley 26, Weber 0, Weber 2, Wilds 0, Litton 3, Jenkins 0, Sheridan 0.
RUSSELL 51, WEST CARTER 37: Shaelyn Steele scored 22 points and snared 17 rebounds as the Red Devils beat the Comets in the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament. Josie Atkins chipped in 10 points.
GREEN 53, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 33: Kasey Kimbler scored 40 points to lift the Bobcats over the Panthers in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Kyleigh Oliver and Morgan McCoy led Portsmouth Clay with 10 points each.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 8 4 11 8 -- 33: Bazlee 0, Cassidy 6, Everman 1, Oliver 10, McCoy 10, Covert 0, Loop 4, Jenkins 0.
GREEN 18 12 11 12 -- 53: Knapp 8, Kimbler 40, Christian 5, Brady 0, Brown 0, Laber 0, Hunt 0, Butler 0.
WHEELERSBURG 64, EASTERN-PIKE 13: Alaina Keeney scored 23 points as the Pirates (4-0) walloped the Eagles (1-3). Abby Cochenour led Eastern-Pike with eight points.
VINTON COUNTY 60, RIVER VALLEY 14: Tegan Bartoe scored 14 points and Cameron Zinn 13 as the Vikings (2-1) clobbered the Raiders (3-2) in Bidwell, Ohio. Lauren Twyman scored 10 points for River Valley.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 79, MEIGS 60: Mackenzie Hurt scored 21 points and Airah Lavy 20 as the Buckeyes (3-1) beat the Marauders (3-1) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Cayleigh Duper scored 14 points for Nelsonville-York. Rylee Lisle scored 21 points for Meigs. Mallory Hawley chipped in 18.
Boys basketball
FLEMING COUNTY 71, GREENUP COUNTY 59: The Panthers outscored the Musketeers 21-4 in the third quarter to overcome a four-point halftime deficit in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Jaden Argo scored 18 points for Fleming County (3-1). Seth Hickerson and Lucas Jolly each scored 16. Carson Wireman paced Greenup County (1-3) with 14 points.