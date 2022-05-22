COAL GROVE, Ohio — Running the basketball court is difficult when your sternum is pressing on your lungs.
Coal Grove’s Jordan Mullens overcame a condition called pectus excavatum in which the breastbone has sunk against internal organs to sign last week to play for Lake Erie College. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Tim Melville and current Cabell Midland runner Carson Blower also overcame the condition to compete at high levels.
Mullens, a 6-foot-3 guard, had two titanium bars inserted under his sternum so he can breathe. He said the procedure, which caused him to miss his senior season, “was not fun.”
Lake Erie College is an NCAA Division II program in the Great Midwest Conference.
“I love playing,” Mullens said.
BRAMMER TO ALICE LLOYD: Rock Hill baseball standout Tyler Brammer signed with Alice Lloyd College, joining teammates Isaiah Kelly and Trenton Williams as 2021 recruits to the Pippa Passes, Kentucky, program. Former Redmen’s outfielder Nick VanKeuren also played for the Eagles.
Brammer said he chose Alice Lloyd over Rio Grande and WVU Tech.
OTHER SIGNINGS: Several other Tri-State student athletes signed with colleges in the last week:
Fairland basketball star Aiden Porter, a two-time The Herald-Dispatch Tri-State player of the year, put pen to paper on a National Letter of Intent with the University of Rio Grande.
South Point soccer standout Mason Kazee made the most amazing splash, signing with York St. John’s University in York, England.
Also signing with Alice Lloyd baseball was Lawrence County outfielder Nick Collinsworth. Raceland pitcher Jake Holtzapfel chose the University of the Cumberlands. Boyd County girls soccer player Morgan Ray picked Kentucky Christian.
A pair of Cabelll Midland runners — Cooper Gibson (Davis & Elkins) and Jaden Huffman (Ferrum) — also signed. Point Pleasant track and field thrower Addy Cottrill inked scholarship papers with Frostburg State. Huntington High third baseman Austin O’Malley signed with Marshall, Lincoln County basketball player Jackson Sanders with Salem, and Portsmouth West baseball player Eli Sayre with Shawnee State.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
