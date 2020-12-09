COAL GROVE, Ohio — Kaleigh Murphy has convinced her coaches, teammates, opponents and college recruiters she’s a star.
Now, the Coal Grove High School girls basketball standout needs to believe it herself.
“My coach, Rick Roach is a big part of it,” Murphy said. “He always talks to me before each game and tells me I need to believe in myself. I’m trying.”
Murphy punctuated her statement with a nervous laugh. Humble, the 5-foot-10 junior forward isn’t one to brag, deflecting attention to teammates. She, however, is one of the Tri-State’s premier athletes, starring in basketball, softball and volleyball. She has committed to pitch at West Virginia State University where her sister Kasey plays.
Murphy figured college softball was a lock until recently when she began drawing considerable attention from recruiters for her basketball prowess. West Virginia State might offer the opportunity to play both sports.
Murphy’s stellar play through four games has caught the eyes of basketball coaches. She pulled down 10 rebounds in a 51-44 loss at Fairland, then scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, made five steals and blocked three shots against Oak Hill. Performing well against those traditional Southeastern Ohio powers somewhat boosted her confidence.
Coal Grove (3-1) has won at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference each of the last two seasons, with Murphy combining with West Virginia State softball signee and fellow multi-sport star Addi Dillow to give the Hornets an imposing duo on the basketball court.
“Kaleigh’s a good player,” Roach said. “She’s a great athlete and is starting to realize how good a basketball player she can be.”
Murphy’s dad, Bill, is the chief of police in Coal Grove. While she kidded that makes dating rather interesting — “oh, goodness, it’s complicated” — Murphy said her dad is her most-vocal supporter.
“He’s the first one I hear and the last one I hear,” Kaleigh said, with a chuckle.
“He’s always pushed me. It’s all because of him.”
Wherever she plays in college, no matter the sport or sports, Murphy said she plans to major in sports studies.
“I want to keep my life around sports as long as I can,” Murphy said. “With that major I can become a P.E. teacher and coach.”
Doing so will continue a life-long trend.
“I don’t have a life outside sports,” Murphy said. “If I’m not in the gym in school sports, I’m in travel sports. Volleyball, softball. I played travel softball and travel basketball.”
Despite near year-round involvement and hard play, Murphy has remained relatively injury free. She tore a calf muscle and sprained a knee ligament in eighth grade, and suffered a concussion after being hit by a ball while pitching, but has experienced no other serious injuries. She did, however, gash her chin when she fell on the bleachers before a basketball game, but bandaged it up played before receiving stitches later.
“I was shooting foul shots and thought, ‘oh, which one is it,’ Murphy said of looking at the basket and seeing three. “I was so dizzy.”
Murphy is optimistic the Hornets can make a run at another OVC title.
“If we keep playing as a team and working hard, I can see us pulling off an OVC,” Murphy said. “We have to come back and play as we know how to against Fairland when they come here. We need to play as we know how.”