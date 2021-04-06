FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Kaleigh Murphy pitched a perfect game as Coal Grove (4-1) defeated Green 15-0 in the first game of a doubleheader in high school softball.
A junior righthander, Murphy struck out nine. The Hornets, meanwhile, smacked 16 hits, with Jaidyn Griffith going 4 for 4 with two doubles and five runs batted in. Addi Dillow was 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles. Rylee Harmon went 2 for 5.
The Bobcats swung the bats better in the second game, scoring three runs late to win 12-9. Ava Jenkins struck out nine to earn the win. Jenkins and Kailyn Neal each had two hits.
IRONTON 7, FAIRLAND 0: Keegan Moore struck out 17 and pitched a one-hitter as the Fighting Tigers rolled over the host Dragons at Jim Bailey Field.
Moore also hit a home run and a double in going 2 for 4. Holly Duty went 2 for 4. Brenna Reedy had Fairland’s only hit, a double in the fifth inning, broke up Moore’s bid for a perfect game.
IRONTON 101 023 0 — 7 9 0
FAIRLAND 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
Moore and Brammer; Bowen and Black.
Hitting (I) Moore 2-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Brammer 2B, Williams 3B, Martin 2B, Duty 2-4 2B; (F) Reedy 2B.
PORTSMOUTH 9, CHESAPEAKE 3: Olivia Dickerson went 2 for 3 with three RBI to pace the Trojans over the visiting Panthers.
Emily Cheatham was 2 for 3. Katie Born drove in two. Olivia Ramey went 2 for 4. Faith Phillips was the winning pitcher. Sydney Fuller hit a solo home run for Chesapeake.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 10, SYMMES VALLEY 0: Gwen Sparks was 3 for 3 and the winning pitcher as the Titans clobbered the visiting Vikings. Annie Dettwiller and Kyndall Ford each went 2 for 2 for Portsmouth Notre Dame.
SYMMES VALLEY 000 00 — 0 2 4
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 161 11 — 10 11 2
Mart and Carpenter; Sparks and C. Dettwiller.
Hitting (PND) Sparks 3-3, A. Detwiller 2-2, Ford 2-2.
BOYD COUNTY 11, MASON COUNTY 1: Megan Castle went 3 for 3 with a home run and a double as the Lions (4-1) routed the Royals.
Sara Bays, Alex Blanton and Emily Shivel all were 2 for 3 for Boyd County. Tori Badgett was the winning pitcher. Kenzie Gulley went 3 for 3 for Mason County (0-4).
GALLIA ACADEMY 27, SOUTH POINT 8: The Blue Angels smashed 30 hits in a triumph over the Pointers at the Eastman Sports Complex in Centenary, Ohio.
Bailee Yiung went 6 for 6 with four RBI and four runs scored for Gallia Academy (3-2 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Taylor Mathie and Addy Burke drove in six runs each. Bella Barnette was the winning pitcher. Kadee Langdon led South Point with two hits.
WHEELERSBURG 15, PORTSMOUTH WEST 0: Freshman Andi Jo Howard struck out 13 as the visiting Pirates routed the Senators. Macee Eaton drove in two runs with a double.
GREEN 16, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 1: Kame Sweeney, Mackenzie Carver and Kailyn Neal each drove in two runs as the Bobcats (3-3) blew out the Tartans (0-2). Ava Jenkins was the winning pitcher.
EASTERN-MEIGS 9, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Faith Smeeks and Whitney Durst hit back-to-back home runs to help the Eagles (1-2 overall, 1-0 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Rebels (0-4, 0-1) in Reedsville, Ohio. Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher and went 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Kelsey Roberts had two hits and three RBI. Ella Carlton had two hits and two RBI.
ALEXANDER 7, MEIGS 6: The Spartans scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to edge the Marauders (5-2 overall, 0- TVC).
Brooke Castro was the winning pitcher. Erin Scurlock went 3 for 6 and scored the winning run. Jadyn Mace smacked two hits. Delana Wright was 3 for 5 with two RBI and Jerrica Smith added two hits for Meigs.
Baseball
SYMMES VALLEY 4, PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 3: The Vikings (5-0 overall, 2-0 Southern Ohio Conference) scored three runs in the seventh to rally past the Titans.
Levi Best began the rally when he reached on an error, then stole second and third. Caden Brammer walked and Levi Niece followed with a two-run double. Brayden Webb then doubled home Niece. Brammer earned the win in relief of Webb.
SYMMES VALLEY 100 000 3 — 4 5 1
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 000 200 1 — 3 5 4
Webb, Brammer (5) and Strow; Nichols and Kramer.
Hitting: (SV) Niece 2B 2 RBI, Webb 2B, Litteral 2B; (PND) Bryant 3B.
FAIRLAND 7, IRONTON 2: The Dragons scored seven unearned runs in a triumph over the Tigers at Roger Snyder Field in Rome Township, Ohio.
Ironton (2-3 overall, 0-1 Ohio Valley Conference) led 2-0. Fairland, though, tied it, then scored five runs in the sixth inning, three coming on Gavin Hunt’s triple.
Alex Rogers earned the win, striking out eight, walking one and allowing eight hits. He also drove in a run. Tyler Sammons was 2 for 3 for the Dragons and picked up a save. Jacob Sloan and Tyan Ashley each went 2 for 3 for the Tigers.
IRONTON 100 100 0 — 2 8 3
FAIRLAND 000 115 x — 7 5 0
Sloan, Wylie (5) and Bias; Rogers , Sammons (7) and Cummings.
Hitting: (I) Sloan 2-3, Ashley 2-3; (F) G. Hunt 3B 3 RBI, Sammons 2-3.
GALLIA ACADEMY 17, SOUTH POINT 2: The Blue Devils (1-2 overall, 1-0 OVC) scored 11 runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the Pointers (0-4, 0-1) in Centenary, Ohio.
Colton Roe earned the win. Dalton Mershon, had two hits and two RBI. Carter Harris and Cole Hines each drove in two. Grant Bryan had two RBI.
WHEELERSBURG 9, PORTSMOUTH WEST 2: The Pirates scored three runs in the first inning and four in the sixth in beating the host Senators.
Hunter Thomas was the winning pitcher. Chase Conley and Eric Green each smacked two hits for Wheelersburg. Conley drove in two runs and Green scored three.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 11, COAL GROVE 1: Luke Bradford allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven as the Senators defeated the host Hornets. Bradford also went 2 for 3 with three RBI. Steven Sadler and Jacob Davis each had two hits. Sadler scored four runs and drove in two.
EASTERN-MEIGS 13, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Matthew Blanchard and Preston Thoria combined for a perfect game in a win over the visiting Rebels. Blanchard pitched three innings and struck out all nine batters he faced. Thoria struck out three of the six he faced.
Blanchard and Bruce Hawley each had two hits as Eastern-Meigs improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in the TVC. Hawley drove in two.
GREEN 18, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 1: Brandon Neal went 3 for 3 as the Bobcats (1-4) pounded the Tartans (0-3) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Joe Webb and Levi Singleton each had two hits. Singleton earned the win.
PORTSMOUTH 11, CHESAPEAKE 1: Daewin Spence and Drew Roe each had three hits, with Spence driving in three runs, as the Trojans (3-0) defeated the visiting Panthers.
Hayden Yerardi went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Michael Duncan was 2 for 4 with two RBI.Zach Ward and Tyler Duncan each finished with two hits. Vinnie Lonardo was the winning pitcher.
Boys basketball
GEORGE WASHINGTON 73, SPRING VALLEY 52: Alex Yoacum scored 25 points and Mason Pinkett 52 to lead the Patriots (10-1) over the Timberwolves in Charleston. Corbin Page led Spring Valley with 22 points.
TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 59, COVENANT 50: West Virginia University recruit Josiah Davis scored 27 points to help the Lions beat the host Eagles.
Kris Lin scored 18 for Teays Valley Christian. Gabe Roberts scored 18 and Samuel Roten 16 for Covenant.
TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 13 18 8 20 — 59: Lin 18, Davis 27, Moles 2, Alexander 3, Ma 7, Chapman 2.
COVENANT 11 11 18 10 — 50: Lingenfelter 2, Sa. Roten 16, Farley 5, Gabe Roberts 18, , Beilstein 0, Scarberry 9.
WINFIELD 70, LINCOLN COUNTY 57: The Generals outscored the Panthers 25-9 in the second quarter to take control and win at home.
Thomas Morris scored 22 points for Winfield (9-5). Seth Shilot scored 16 points and Ethan Kincaid 12 for Lincoln County (7-6).
RAVENSWOOD 77, WAHAMA 40: Matthew Carte scored 27 points to lift the Red Devils (9-5) over the White Falcons (3-9).
Blake Ball scored 14 points and Drew Hunt and Logan Alfred 11 each for Ravenswood. Isaac Roush led Wahama with 16 points.
Girls basketball
RIPLEY 54, WINFIELD 45: McKenna Hall scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Vikings (7-6) defeated the visiting Generals (6-7). Meghan Taylor scored 13 points and Sophia Lopez and Kennedy Schilling 10 each for Winfield.
Boys tennis
WHEELERSBURG WINS TWO: The Pirates (4-0 overall, 2-0 Southern Ohio Conference) beat Hillsboro and Lucasville Valley 5-0.
Logan Davis, Alex Thomas and Preslee Etterling won singles matches in both contests. Nathan Sylvia and Austin Collier won both their doubles matches. Taylor Hamm and Colson Arnold won their doubles showdown with Lucasville Valley. Gavin Rase and Alex Meyers won against Hillsboro.
Schedule changes
Huntington St. Joe’s girls basketball game Tuesday at Hannan was canceled, as is the Irish’s Thursday contest at Tolsia. Huntington St. Joe moved its weekend game with Mingo Central to Wednesday.
Cabell Midland’s girls basketball game at Huntington High on Wednesday is canceled.