COAL GROVE, Ohio — Austin Stapleton ran 34 times for 303 yards and three touchdowns to help 10th-seeded Coal Grove rally from a 28-13 second-half deficit to defeat No. 16 seed Loudonville 35-28 Saturday in a Division V, Region 23 high school football playoff game at Patterson Field.

The Hornets (6-2) have won five in a row and will visit No. 3 seed Fairland (7-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in a regional semifinal. The Dragons edged Coal Grove 27-21 on Sept. 4.

The Hornets scored with 12 seconds left when Clay Ferguson threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jarren Hicks on fourth-and-6 with 16 seconds to play.

The victory gives the Ohio Valley Conference three teams — Coal Grove, Fairland and Ironton — in the region final four.

Malachai Wheeler ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Hornets.

“He’s a horse, man,” Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas said of Stapleton. “He’s the work horse that goes out and pounds it in there and gets us yardage when we need it.”

Trailing 28-13 at 4:35 of the third quarter, the Hornets climbed back into the game when Stapleton ran for a 33-yard TD and followed it with a 2-point conversion run.

After Loudonville missed a 31-yard field goal attempt on the next drive, Stapleton capped an 81-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring plunge. The extra point pulled Coal Grove even at 28-28.

Sam Williams-Dixon scored from the 5 to give the Red Birds a 7-0 lead, but Stapleton tied it on a 42-yard jaunt. Wheeler followed with a 26-yard touchdown run to put the Hornets ahead 13-7.

Huffman’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Chuck Ganson, and the ensuing extra point sent Loudonville into halftime up 14-13.

Williams-Dixon ran 6 yards for a TD and completed a 40-yard halfback pass to Ganson for a score as Loudonville went up 28-13.

Ganson finished with nine receptions for 106 yards. Logan Huffman completed 10 of 15 passes for 162 yards.

