COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove overcame an early deficit to defeat Rock Hill 59-48 Saturday night in boys high school basketball.
The Redmen (0-6 overall, 0-4 Ohio Valley Conference) led 13-8 after one quarter and 29-28 at halftime, but the Hornets (3-2, 2-1) used a 13-7 run during the third quarter to take a 41-36 lead and pulled away down the stretch.
Tait Matney paced Coal Grove with 21 points. Jarren Hicks scored 14 and Perry Kingery 10.
Brayden Adams led Rock Hill with 19 points. Jacob Schwab scored 12 points.
ROCK HILL 13 16 7 12 — 48: Doddridge 4, Hankins 6, Adams 19, Malone 6, Schwab 12, Smith 1, Long 0, Day 0.
COAL GROVE 8 20 13 18 — 59: Wheeler 6, Hicks 14, Hankins 2, Matney 21, Staton 3, Horn 3, Kingery 10.
Girls
FAIRLAND 45, NELSONVILLE-YORK 29: Bree Allen scored 17 points and Tomi Hinkle 15 Saturday to lead the Dragons (6-0) to a victory over the host Buckeyes. Airah Lavy paced Nelsonville-York (2-4) with 14 points.
FAIRLAND 16 9 8 12 — 45: Marshall 4, Penix 0, Brumfield 0, Schmidt 0, Barnitz 2, Bruce 2, Allen 17, Hinkle 15, Howard 1, Taylor 0, Judge 0.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 7 7 8 7 — 29: Cantrell 7, Dupler 0, Br. Gerity 0, Coen 0, Hernandez 2, Richards 4, Speelman 2, McWilliams 0, Hurd 0, Ba. Gerity 0, Lavy 14, Rutter 0, Fields 0.