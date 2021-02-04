COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Coal Grove returned from two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine to edge Gallia Academy 48-45 Wednesday in boys high school basketball.
The Blue Devils (6-8 overall, 4-7 Ohio Valley Conference) led early, but the Hornets (6-5, 3-3) rallied for a 23-18 halftime lead it extended to 37-29. Gallia Academy rallied within 47-45 with 28 seconds left. Trevor Hankins made a free throw and Coal Grove survived a last-second shot attempt to hold on.
Tait Matney led the Hornets with 13 points. Hankins scored 11. Isaac Clary paced the Blue Devils with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 8 11 16 -- 45: Davis 5, Franklin 8, Fellure 6, Phillips 3, Johnson 0, Saunders 3, Call 7, Walter 0, Clary 13.
COAL GROVE 8 15 14 11 -- 48: Wheeler 7, Hicks 6, Hankins 11, Matney 13, Staton 1, Dillon 3, Horn 5, Kingery 2.
WHEELERSBURG 65, MINFORD 42: Carter McCorkle and Matthew Miller each scored 18 points to lift the Pirates to a victory over the Falcons.
Trenton Zimmerman led Minford with 11 points.
JACKSON 60, MEIGS 42: The Ironmen (11-3) outscored the Marauders 23-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Braxton Hammond scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Jackson. Boston Kuhn and Evan Spires chipped in 12 points each. Coulter Cleland paced Meigs (4-8) with 17 points.
JACKSON 13 13 11 23 -- 60: Hammond 18, Kuhn 12, Spires 12, Erwin 4, Woodard 4, Bragg 3, Prater 3, Miller 2, Blankenship 2.
MEIGS 11 12 10 9 -- 42: Cleland 17, Hoover 9, Dodson 6, Burnem 4, Harrison 3, Searles 2, Roberts 1.
Girls
ROCK HILL 46, PORTSMOUTH 23: Hadyn Bailey, Hope Easterling and Emma Scott scored 12 points apiece as the Redwomen (5-14 overall, 4-7 OVC) doubled up the host Trojans (1-9, 0-9).
Emily Cheatham led Portsmouth with nine points.
ROCK HILL 11 9 14 12 -- 46: Matney 6, Bailey 12, Scott 12, Easterling 12, Bailey 0, Hanshaw 4.
PORTSMOUTH 11 6 2 4 -- 23: Cheatham 9, Trinidad 4, Meadows 0, Wilson 0, Potts 2, Carr 8, Reid 0, Johnson 0.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 54, SYMMES VALLEY 24: Senior guard Ava Hassel set the Titans' all-time scoring record in a triumph over the Vikings in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Hassel, a Depauw University signee, made a 3-pointer in the first quarter to give her 1,290 points, surpassing Jenn Arnzen, who set the record in 2013 before going on to play at Shawnee State University.
Hassel scored 22 points to lead Portsmouth Notre Dame (16-1 overall, 10-0 Southern Ohio Conference), ranked fourth in the state in Division IV. Isabel Cassidy scored 15 points for the Titans. Desiree Simpson led Symmes Valley (8-6, 7-2) with 13 points.
RUSSELL 67, LEWIS COUNTY 37: The Red Devils won their 41st 63rd District game by rolling to a 43-15 lead by halftime over the Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Aubrey Hill scored 19 points and Shaelyn Steele 10 for Russell (4-2). Jaisa Adams, Cheyenne D'Souza, Alanna Puente and Sarah Paige Weddington scored six points apiece for Lewis County (4-1).
RUSSELL 22 21 17 7 -- 67: Jachimczuk 9, Hill 19, Steele 10, B. Quinn 9, Adkins 8, Sanders 6, Darnell 2, Atkins 2, Osborne 2, Maynard 0, Hester 0, Barfield 0, A. Quinn 0.
LEWIS COUNTY 7 8 9 13 -- 37: Johnson 5, Weddington 6, Puente 6, D'Souza 6, Campbell 5, Adams 6, Willis 3, Evans 0, Highfield 0.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 74, IRONTON ST. JOE 23: Maelyn Howell and Charlie Jo Howard scored 13 points points each, and Haley Coleman 11, as the Senators walloped the Flyers in West Portsmouth, Ohio.
Emma Whaley led Ironton St. Joe with 10 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 1 9 8 5 -- 23: E. Whaley 10, B. Whaley 9, Unger 2, Blankenship 0, Daniels 0, Sheridan 1, Damron 1.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 14 20 22 18 -- 74: Howell 13, Andre 5, Adkins 6, Cline 9, McDermott 8, Coleman 11, Bolton 0, Sayre 2, Deaver 6, Charlie Jo Howard 13, Boggs 0, Bennett 1.
EASTERN-MEIGS 65, MEIGS 56: Sydney Reynolds scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help the Eagles (5-14) beat the Marauders (6-9) in Reedsville, Ohio.
Juli Durst and Erica Durst each scored 10 points for Eastern-Meigs. Rylee Lisle scored 15 points and Delana Wright 11 for Meigs.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Two girls basketball games were postponed Thursday.
Scoitoville East at Ironton St. Joe was changed to 6 p.m. Monday. Portsmouth Clay at Green has no makeup date yet determined.