PEDRO, Ohio — Coal Grove jumped to a 12-4 lead and rolled to a 50-32 victory over Rock Hill Saturday night in boys high school basketball.
Perry Kingery led the Hornets (7-8 overall, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference) with 13 points. Jarren Hicks and Malachi Wheeler each scored 10 points. Brayden Adams paced the Redmen (1-15, 0-11) with nine points.
COAL GROVE 12 9 17 12 — 50: Wheeler 10, Davis 0, Hicks 10, Hankins 3, Staton 9, Dillon 0, Stuntebeck 0, Horn 5, Simpson 0, Mullins 0, Kingery 13.
ROCK HILL 4 9 17 12 — 32: Doddridge 4, Griffith 0, Hankins 8, Murphy 5, Adams 9, Long 0, Williams 0, Blagg 0, Malone 2, Pancake 0, Schwab 4.
Girls
ANDERSON COUNTY 48, RUSSELL 45: The Bearcats (15-0), top ranked in Kentucky, overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat the Red Devils (5-4) in Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Amiya Jenkins led Anderson County, which played without starting 6-foot-1 center Jacie Chesser, with 15 points. Tiffani Riley scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Paige Serafini scored 11 points.
Shaelyn Steele scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Russell. Kaeli Ross scored 10 points.
ANDERSON COUNTY 10 11 17 10 — 48: Smith 7, R. Satterly 1, Serafini 11, Jenkins 15, Riley 14, J. Satterly 0, Johnson 0.
RUSSELL 14 17 9 5 — 45: Steele 16, Quinn 8, Adkins 2, Ross 10, Hill 6, Atkins 0, Jackimczuk 3.