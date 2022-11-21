Coal Grove running back Chase Hall finished perhaps the most astounding high school football season ever by a player from the Tri-State.
According to MaxPreps, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior led the nation in scoring with 334 points, was second with 49 touchdowns, sixth in rushing with 2,976 yards and from his linebacker position was in the top 50 in tackles.
Hall was voted the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year by league coaches. He was named the Gridiron Glory Southeast Ohio player of the year and finished first in Ohio in touchdowns and second in rushing yards in all divisions. Hall was sixth in the Buckeye State in tackles with 164.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Chesapeake softball coach Kevin Rice, who died last week. Also for former family and friends of former Cabell Midland football standout Doug Melton, who died Sunday.
IRISH SEEK FOOTBALL COACH: Huntington St. Joe is seeking a varsity head football coach for the 2023-2024 academic year. Interested parties may submit an application to athletic director Todd Maynard at todd.maynard@stjosephhs.org. The Irish will compete in Class A.
THAT’S A NEW ONE: Friday, in a 34-0 victory over Harvest Prep, Ironton’s football team was penalized for committing a “disconcerting act.”
The rare infraction was called because the official deemed the Fighting Tigers calling defensive signals was interfering with the Warriors quarterback’s cadence before the snap.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Former Wheelersburg boys basketball star Tanner Holden of Ohio State scored his 1,500th career point. Ironton’s 34-0 shutout of Harvest Prep in the Ohio Division V football playoffs was the first time the Warriors had been held scoreless since a 7-0 loss to Trimble in the 2018 postseason.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Huntington St. Joe softball catcher Ramey George (Marshall); Fairland infielder Katie Pruitt (Shawnee State) and basketball guard Tomi Hinkle (Tiffin); Winfield softball pitcher Mianna Oglesby (University of Charleston); Nitro girls basketball player Taylor Maddox (West Virginia State).
COMMITMENTS: Fairland cross country standout Reece Barnitz (Wright State); Russell punter Nathan Totten (Marshall); Rowan County baseball player Chance Furnish (South Carolina-Upstate); Teays Valley Christian point guard Kris Lin (West Virginia Wesleyan).
OFFERS: Fairland girls basketball star Bree Allen (Tiffin); Former South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson of Hocking Junior College (Wheeling); Wayne girls basketball player Cheyenne Williams (Bethany); Northwest offensive lineman Alex Baer (Wooster);
Rock Hill girls basketball standout Hayleigh Risner (Kentucky Christian) and defensive back Chanz Pancake (Wilmington); Capital running back Zashawn Davis (Concord, Waynesburg); Calvary Baptist basketball player Isaiah Bosley (West Virginia Wesleyan); Winfield defensive end Caden Beam (University of Charleston).
VISITS: Spring Valley basketball stars Dria Parker and Allie Daniels and Fairland standout Kamryn Barnitz (Wright State); Cabell Midland basketball guard Dominic Schmidt, Ashland basketball star Zander Carter, Hurricane wide receiver Bryson Murrell and East Carter running back Isaac Boggs (Marshall);
Cabell Midland defensive end Mason Ramsey (West Virginia); Wheelersburg safety Caleb Arthur (Marshall) and wide receiver Eric Lattimore (Ball State); Winfield softball player Lilly Chandler (West Liberty); South Point linebacker Gage Chapman, running back Blaine Freeman and wide receiver Rece Craft (Miami-Ohio); Ironton wide receiver C.J. Martin (Louisville).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington High linebacker Brocton Blair of Fairmont State was named first-team all-Mountain East Conference. Former Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page of West Virginia University and former Ironton kicker Avery Book of Glenville State College have entered the transfer portal. Book picked up an offer from Wheeling.
Former South Point star athlete Emilee Whitt of WVU Tech was named NCAA Division II academic all-district. Ryan Bonner has been named interim boys basketball coach at Ashland. Former Johnson Central volleyball coach Kayla Moore is the new head coach at Alice Lloyd College. Point Pleasant’s Katie McCutcheon was named Class AA/A goalkeeper of the year by the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association.