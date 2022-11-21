The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Coal Grove running back Chase Hall finished perhaps the most astounding high school football season ever by a player from the Tri-State.

According to MaxPreps, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior led the nation in scoring with 334 points, was second with 49 touchdowns, sixth in rushing with 2,976 yards and from his linebacker position was in the top 50 in tackles.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

