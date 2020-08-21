COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Trey Hunt isn't one to toot his own horn, but he can say that he never comes off the field during football season.
The Coal Grove High School senior plays running back and linebacker on the football team, then at halftime plays bass clarinet in the band. While not unheard of, the combination is unusual and might be a first at Coal Grove.
"As soon as the first half ends, I go get my instrument and play in the halftime show," Hunt said. "Then when halftime is over, and go back to playing football."
No time exists for a uniform change, so Hunt marches in his No. 22 jersey, shoulder pads, thigh pads, knee pads, cleats and all, except for a helmet. The facemask would get in the way of the clarinet.
"Trey came to me and asked if he could play in the band at halftime," Hornets football coach Jay Lucas said. "(Band director) Mr. (Tom) Zerkel and I worked it out so he could."
Many football coaches would frown on such a request, but Lucas said he not only was happy to oblige, he liked the idea.
"I think it's a great part of the high school experience," Lucas said. "He gets to play in the band and he really doesn't miss much football at all."
What about halftime adjustments?
"I go to the sideline and get them from the coaches," Hunt said. "It's not difficult."
Hunt is part of Coal Grove's vaunted rushing attack that features senior Austin Stapleton, one of the premier runners in the Tri-State. Even with Stapleton receiving most of the carries, Hunt gets his share of touches. Last year, when Stapleton went down with a late-season injury, Hunt became the featured back for Coal Grove's final two games.
"He's a really nice player," Lucas said of Hunt, who plays basketball and baseball in addition to his triple-threat duties on the football field.
Hunt said he feels good about the 2020 season, which nearly was canceled because of COVID-19. Hunt said he and his teammates have followed guidelines and diligently worked to be as safe as possible while working toward the season opener at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Rock Hill at Patterson Field.
"We've prepared like we're going to play," Hunt said. "It looks like we will. I'm more prepared than ever. I've put more time in than ever. Our conditioning is good. We're stronger and faster in the pass and run games. It's definitely been a stressful time, but we're ready to play."
Teams are limited to six games and Ohio Valley Conference squads will play only teams in the league during the regular season. The Hornets meet every league foe except South Point.
Each team in Ohio qualifies for the playoffs this season. Hunt said the Hornets planned to reach the postseason anyway and expect to make a deep run.
"We're looking to go far," Hunt said. "The league is strong and every team is good, so we have to be disciplined and go fast every play."
This season is Hunt's last. He plans to go to Morehead State University and major in business management.