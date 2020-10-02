CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Two is always better than one.
The duo of Austin Stapleton and Malachai Wheeler was bigger than Donald Richendollar Friday night, leading the way to a 42-35 win on the road in the regular season finale for both teams.
The pair accounted for over 300 yards and six touchdowns Friday night. Richendollar ran 20 times for 214 yards and two scores.
Wheeler touched the ball 25 times amassing 273 yards and three touchdowns at the end of the night. Stapleton had the most important carry of the ball game though, scoring his third touchdown with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give Coal Grove (3-2) the lead and eventual victory.
Chesapeake (2-4) got themselves in an early 14-0 hole and struggled to cut in to the deficit, at one point trailing the visiting Hornets by three scores in the second quarter. Coal Grove moved the ball at will, scoring five touchdowns on six possessions — the last of which ended the first half.
Wheeler led the way for the Hornets with 193 yards and two touchdowns in the opening half. Chesapeake quarterback Donald Richendollar also scored twice and ran for 174 yards before the intermission.
A stalemate third quarter didn’t include much offense from either side. Chesapeake had two drives that netted 15 total yards, the Hornets drove 49 yards into Chesapeake territory but were turned over on downs after the sixth play of the drive.
Their second possession of the quarter began with 1:22 on the clock and ended with points 10 plays and nearly nine minutes later, not for them but rather their opponent.
In the following six plays, the Panthers would tie the game.
A 37-yard field goal attempt from Coal Groves Justin Newcomb was blocked and returned 65 yards for a touchdown by Chesapeake’s Ian Hicks, kick-starting a fourth quarter comeback and getting Chesapeake within a score, 35-28, of the Hornets and putting some life into the home crowd.
The Panthers defense remained on the field but didn’t let up, forcing Coal Grove to punt three plays later. Hunter Livingston then blocked the punt and Chesapeake took possession at the visitors 30 yard line.
Richendollar tied the game at 35 apiece with a touchdown run of that distance on the first play of the drive, leaving just over two minutes on the clock in final period.
The Hornets first three drives of the second half ended with a turnover on downs, a blocked kick and a blocked punt but they saved their best for last by moving the ball 76 yards in a tick over two minutes for the eventual game-winning score.
COAL GROVE 21 14 0 7 — 42
CHESAPEAKE 7 14 0 14 — 35
CG — Wheeler 72 rush (Newcomb kick good)
CG — Stapleton 2 rush (kick good)
C — Caldwell 2 rush (Shepard kick good)
CG — Stapleton 3 rush (kick good)
C — Richendollar 1 rush (kick good)
CG — Wheeler 51 rush (kick missed)
CG — Wheeler 27 rush (Stapleton 2 pass from Ferguson)
C — Richendollar 54 rush (kick good)
C — Hicks 65 return (kick good)
C — Richendollar 30 rush (kick good)
CG — Stapleton 2 rush (kick good)
Individual Stats
RUSHING: (CG) A. Stapleton 19-66, 3 TD; M. Wheeler 25-273, 3 TD; C. Hall 9-133; C. Ferguson 4-25. (C) D. Caldwell 7-15, TD; H. Livingston 6-23; D. Richendollar 20-214, 2 TD
PASSING: (CG) Clay Ferguson 1-of-3, 2 yards. (C) Donald Richendollar 4-of-7, 40 yards.
RECEIVING: (CG) Stapleton 1-2, 2pt conversion. (C) T. Sentz 2-9; I. Hicks 1-27; J. Hutchinson 1-4.