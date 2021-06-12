COAL GROVE, Ohio — Nick Miller won’t have to spend any time introducing himself to the Coal Grove High School girls basketball team, fans, boosters, opposing coaches or anyone else associated with the program.
The former Hornets head coach and assistant to Rick Roach is at the helm again, leading one of the more-successful programs in the Tri-State in recent seasons.
“I’m glad to weave my way back to Coal Grove,” said Miller, who has taught in the system since 1994 after playing football at Morehead State University. “I’m kind of retread, but I’m looking at putting the kids at the forefront and I’m having fun. I really am. I look forward to us getting better.”
Miller was the Hornets’ boys basketball coach, starting in 1995. Coal Grove won one game the prior season and five in Miller’s initial year. The next season, the Hornets won 19 games, the district championship and made it to the regional tournament for the first time in school history. Coal Grove reached the district tournament again the next season.
The Hornets girls won two games the year before Miller took over and wound up winning 17 in a season shortly thereafter.
After legendary football coach Dave Lucas retired, then moved on to Wellston, Miller took over as head football coach for three seasons. Another Coal Grove legend, Dave Owens, retired as girls coach and Miller moved into that job, where his assistant was Roach. Miller also coached at Ironton St. Joe, where he also served as athletic director and at time coached the middle school team. His daughters Molly, Hannah and Grace played for him with the Flyers, before he returned to his alma mater as an assistant to Roach.
Roach recently stepped down after he and Miller guided the Hornets to at least a share of three consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championships, sandwiching the 2020 crown outright between two shared titles with Fairland.
“Rick did a great job and asked me to apply,” Miller said. “I’d have been disappointed if I didn’t get it. I know every kid in the program. I know our opponents and have done a lot of scouting and coaching. There’s a lot of stuff I’m familiar with and I’ll keep a lot of that and change some. It’s good to be a head coach again.”
Miller said he will retain Bryan Mulkey as an assistant and his daughter, Hannah, who played at Shawnee State University, will help as she can.
Coal Grove lost first-team all-stater and leading scorer Addi Dillow and starting post player Jaidyn Griffith to graduation, but returns considerable talent, including forward Kaleigh Murphy, who averaged a double-double per game last season to earn All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.
“I’m very excited to have Nick Miller as head coach,” Murphy said. “He’s very experienced. He knows us as individuals, our strengths and weaknesses. He wants everybody to touch the ball.”
Murphy said the move-the-ball-around mentality has shown up in summer games in a league at Wheelersburg.
“Last season, only two or three people scored every game,” Murphy said. “This season will be different. We’re moving the ball a lot more. Everyone is shooting and proving what they are capable of doing. Coach Miller and Hannah are going to be big impacts on our basketball program. They want the best for all of us girls and I’m very excited to see how this season turns out.”
Miller, 56, said he is excited for the players returning and coming up from the middle school. He said he’ll need them.
“We have good kids coming back,” Miller said. “Fairland is in the same boat we are, with a lot coming back and I hear their middle schoolers are very good. Portsmouth has a lot of young talent coming up.”