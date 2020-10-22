COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Rare is the game when Coal Grove's Austin Stapleton or Malachai Wheeler isn't the best running back on the football field.
That might be the case when the 10th-seeded Hornets (5-2) entertain 18th-seeded Loudonville (3-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Division VI, Region 23 playoff game at Patterson Field.
Freshman Sam Williams-Dixon will try to lay claim to the title of premier runner when the teams meet for the right to advance to the region semifinals Oct. 31 against the winner of Saturday's 7 p.m. contest pitting No. 6 seed Nelsonville-York (5-2) against third-seeded Fairland (6-1).
Williams-Dixon has gained 975 yards on 148 carries and scored nine touchdowns while running in the rugged Principals Athletic Conference, which is loaded with larger Division IV and Division V teams. Last week, Williams-Dixon carried 18 times for 218 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Redbirds upset No. 2 seed Centerburg 42-41.
Logan Huffman completed 12 of 21 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner to Williams-Dixon with 2:08 to play, vs. the previously unbeaten Trojans. Kyle Maltarich caught five passes for 147 yards and Gabe Sprang hauled in five for 71 yards.
For the season, Huffman is 105 of 211 for 1,336 yards and 12 touchdowns, but has thrown 14 interceptions. Chuck Ganson is the Redbirds' top receiver with 32 catches for 376 yards and two TDs. Matrich, a freshman, has 17 receptions for 354 yards and five touchdowns.
Coal Grove's best means of defense likely will be to do what it does best -- run the football on lengthy, time-consuming drives and keep Loudonville's potent offense on the sideline. That's where Stapleton and Wheeler come in. Stapleton leads the Hornets with 935 yards and 16 touchdowns on 143 carries. Wheeler has added 763 yards and eight scores on 116 attempts. Chase Hall also is reliable, having gained 239 yards on 38 tries.
According to the seedings, neither team is supposed to be here. Before upsetting Centerburg, Loudonville knocked off 15th seed Galion Northmor 35-14. Coal Grove, as expected, won its playoff opener over 23rd seed Grandview Heights 57-6, then surprised No. 7 Sarahsville Shenandoah 41-38 last week on on the road.
The Redbirds began the season with a 28-21 overtime loss to Wooster Triway, then fell 35-13 at Navarre Fairless. After beating Tuslaw 28-6, Loudonville hit a three-game skid, losing 27-14 to traditional state power Orrville, 56-23 to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy and 41-20 to Canal Fulton Norhwest. Then came the two playoff victories.
Coal Grove's losses, too, were top strong teams, 71-0 to undefeated Ironton, Division V's second-ranked team in the state, and 27-21 at Fairland, the No. Fairland. The Hornets opened with a 20-6 triumph over Rock Hill and owns victories of 66-63 over Portsmouth, 42-35 over Chesapeake and their two postseason wins.