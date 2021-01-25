COAL GROVE, Ohio — Addi Dillow scored 19 points and Abbey Hicks added 18 as Coal Grove extended its winning streak to 15 games with a 67-46 win over Ironton in Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball on Monday.
Dillow took control early, scoring eight points in the first quarter, as the Hornets (16-1 overall, 11-1 OVC) took an 17-5 lead after the opening period. Dillow had 11 points by halftime but cooled off in the second half.
Hicks, however, got hot in the third quarter hitting two 3-pointers plus another in the fourth. Hicks’ third-quarter surge came as Ironton, trailing 31-15 at halftime, proved once again it’s a third-quarter team.
Just as it did against South Point in a 40-22 loss on Thursday, Ironton outscored Coal Grove in the third period. Isabel Morgan sank two free throws at 4:16 of the quarter to cut Coal Grove’s lead to 39-29 after the Hornets had led by 20 with 3:30 to play in the first half.
The Fighting Tigers’ Evan Williams led all scorers with 20 points, while Morgan chipped in 11.
Dillow and Hicks answered late in the period to rebuild the Hornets’ lead to 51-36 and Coal Grove regained its composure in the fourth to close out the game.
“If you looked at the scoreboard, obviously, the fouls were 10-10, but I still think there were a lot ifs,” Dillow said. “Getting to the line is something we have to focus on.”
Before the game, Coal Grove’s Kaleigh Murphy was honored for collecting her 500th career rebound on Jan. 14 against Rock Hill. Murphy found herself on the floor chasing loose balls as her hustle and aggressive play was matched by Ironton.
“It was amazing to be in front of my home crowd and seeing everybody in the stands watching me do what I do in the game I love,” Murphy said.
Murphy scored 13 points. She said she expected a physical game from Ironton (6-8, 5-7).
“We’re going to have games like that,” Murphy said. “I feel like the refs don’t want us to blow teams out, they want the games to stay close.”
Coal Grove will play host to South Point in its next game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Ironton will entertain Portsmouth at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
IRONTON 5 10 21 10 — 46: Lackey 2, C. Cecil 2, Carpenter 4, K. Williams 7, Morgan 11, E. Williams 20.
COAL GROVE 17 17 17 16 — 67: Fraley 4, Holmes 5, Dillow 19, Murphy 13, Ab. Hicks 18, Harmon 5, Keaton 1, Griffith 2.