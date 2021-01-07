COAL GROVE, Ohio — It was the block that sparked a party.
Kaleigh Murphy blocked Reece Barnitz’s 3-point shot with 0.1 second to play to preserve Coal Grove’s 53-52 victory over Fairland in a battle of Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball powers.
The Hornets (12-1 overall, 7-1 OVC), ranked 16th in Division III, needed the win to keep pace with the Dragons (7-1, 5-1) at the top of the conference. Defending league champion Coal Grove shared the title with Fairland two seasons ago.
“That was the best thing that has happened to me all season,” Murphy said of the blocked shot. “I just reacted and ran to block it.”
Afterward, Murphy realized she risked a foul that would have sent Barnitz to the free throw line for three shots.
“I was like, ‘no, no, no, no, yes,” Hornets coach Rick Roach said of Murphy’s block.
Barnitz protested that she was fouled, to no avail.
The Hornets led 50-43 with 3:46 remaining only to see Tomi Hinkle score twice and Barnitz swish a 3-pointer to tie it with 1:14 left. Addi Dillow, who scored a game-high 28 points, made seven steals and grabbed four rebounds, made a 3–pointer to make it 53-50 with 26 seconds left. Hinkle drove the lane for a layup with 15 seconds to play, then the Dragons forced a turnover to set up the potentially winning shot.
“We knew it was going to be that way,” Roach said of the close game.”
The Hornets used an 11-0 run to lead 11-1 early only to see Fairland take a 20-18 lead into halftime. Dillow scored seven points in the first half.
“She’s like my kid,” Roach said of Dillow, a senior guard. “She’s my neighbor. At halftime I told her she was playing like crap. That she’s a 1,000-point scorer and she needed to play like a 1,000-point scorer.”
Dillow, who signed to play softball at West Virginia State University, went 11 for 22, including 6 for 10 on 3-pointers. Murphy scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Hinkle, a sophomore, led Fairland with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Freshman Kylee Bruce scored 11 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Bree Allen snagged 10 rebounds and scored seven points.
The Dragons struggled with turnovers, committing 20. They had 10 by 6:47 of the second quarter. Coal Grove has 12 turnovers and didn’t commit its 10th until 6:47 of the fourth quarter.
FAIRLAND 5 15 18 14 — 52: Marshall 1, Barnitz 6, Brumfield 3, Bruce 11, Allen 7, Hinkle 18, Howard 0, Orsbon 6.
COAL GROVE 13 5 20 15 — 53: Fraley 0, Holmes 2, Dillow 28, Murphy 14, Hicks 2, Harmon 3, Griffith 4.