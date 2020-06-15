RUSSELL, Ky. — Craig Hosking of Russell, Kentucky, won the most unusual race he ever ran.
Hosking captured the title of the 2020 Kiwanis 5K Virtual Run By the River Saturday. The race, usually a course through town, was run virtually this year because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Participants ran a 3.1-mile course of their choice wherever they were and reported their times on the honor system. They could run or walk on a track, in a park, on a public street, a treadmill or anywhere else they desired.
Hosking, 43, edged Russell High School runner Stevei McSorley by .03 of a second. McSorley, 16, was the top female finisher.
Randall Watts, 65, of Garner, Kentucky, was third in 20.54. Chad Simonds, 40, of St. petersburg, Florida, finished fourth in 22:00. Wade Napier, 41, of Verona, Kentucky, rounded out the top five in 23:25.
The race featured 53 participants.
Heather Sandford, 42, of Nokomis, Florida, was the fastest walker, finishing in 40:00.