ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland’s secret to winning might be Rust-Oleum.
The Dragons showed no rustiness after a 10-day layoff Monday night, routing Ironton 71-21 in girls high school basketball in the Carl York Center. Fairland (9-2 overall, 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference) made 21 of 30 shots (70 percent) in the first half and held the Fighting Tigers (6-7, 4-4) scoreless in the second quarter in taking a 51-8 halftime lead.
In the first quarter, junior guard Tomi Hinkle scored 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting.
“We had a really good practice week last week and this week, as well,” said Hinkle, who scored 23 points, grabbed four rebounds and made five steals. “We kept our intensity and didn’t lower our standards. If we can keep it up like that, we’ll be just fine.”
Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said he was concerned with how his team would handle the layoff. He was pleased that his squad made 30 of 47 shots (63.8 percent).
“We had played really well starting at the Chesapeake game (Dec. 13) through two games at Marietta (Dec. 22-23). Then we had 10 days off. What was it going to be like coming back? I was really worried about that. The gym, especially for a Fairland-Ironton game, wasn’t lively. It was kind of dead. I told the kids we had to create our own energy.”
Hinkle, Bree Allen and Kylee Bruce created plenty, combining to go 27 for 36 and score 64 points. Allen led Fairland with 25 points. Bruce scored 16 and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.
“We really not only executed our offense, we made the shots,” Buchanan said. “Sometimes you execute and execute and you just won’t finish. We did a lot of finishing today.”
Fairland trailed 1-0 after an Evan Williams free throw, but a Hinkle 3-pointer at 7:29 of the first quarter gave the Dragons a lead they never relinquished. Fairland led by as many as 52 points, despite a continually running clock in the second half.
Kirsten Williams paced Ironton with eight points.
The Dragons return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Coal Grove, which trails Fairland by one game in OVC play.
The Tigers visit Gallia Academy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
IRONTON 8 0 7 6 — 21: Deer0-2 0-0 0-1 2, E. Williams 1-3 0-1 5-6 7, Carpenter 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Lackey 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, C. Cecil 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, K. Williams 3-8 2-5 0-0 8, K. Cecil 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 2-6 0-2 2-2 4, White 0-3 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 6-27 2-11 7-9 21.
FAIRLAND 23 28 10 10 — 71: R. Barnitz 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Salyer 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 10-13 2-2 3-6 25, Hinkle 9-13 4-5 1-2 23, K. Barnitz 3-6 1-2 0-0 7, Byers 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Bruce 8-10 0-1 0-0 16.