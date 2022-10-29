The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A fast start was all Coastal Carolina needed, jumping to a 21-point lead over the Marshall football team in the opening quarter on their way to a 24-13 win at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington Saturday night, spoiling the Herd’s homecoming.

Each of the Chanticleers’ (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) first three drives ended in touchdowns, one rushing each from quarterback Grayson McCall and backup signal caller Bryce Carpenter, opening up a 14-0 lead 10 minutes into the game.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

