In the Queen City, the Herd baseball team hit like kings.
Marshall tallied half of its eight runs in the first inning to leap ahead of the Cincinnati Bearcats and provide it enough cushion to take a 8-4 win in a midweek road game for their 10th win of the season.
“Today was, maybe just yet, the best game we’ve played this year,” Marshall first-year coach Greg Beals said. “Defensively we were clean; offensively, I thought we had a great approach. We executed that approach all the way through. We get the big inning early and tack on runs throughout the game.”
Four of the first five Herd batters reached base, Luke Edwards via an error in left field, followed by a pair of singles and a triple that gave Marshall a three-run advantage with only one out. A fourth run scored on a ground-ball fielder’s choice to bring the score to 4-0 after the top of the first.
The Herd added one run each in the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth innings, using home runs from Schaefer and Gio Ferraro to help bolster its lead. Marshall finished with 11 hits to the Bearcats’ six.
Cincinnati scored all four runs in the middle three innings. Kyle Schupmann homered in the bottom of the fourth, Alec Jones’s fielder’s choice scored Lauden Brooks in the fifth and Kameron Guidry brought in the final two runs for the Bearcats with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
Marshall’s Chad Heiner earned his first win in his first start of the season, pitching three innings, striking out two and only allowing a single hit. Eddie Leon came out of the bullpen and pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to earn the first save of his career.
Leon entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning with Marshall holding a 7-4 lead and the bases loaded for the Bearcats. The sophomore threw three straight strikes and the Herd got out the the jam.
“We put him in a tough spot and he responded,” Beals said of Leon. “Then he totally had the tempo of the game there in the end. He did more than we were expecting, more than we wanted. It wasn’t the game plan for him to go that many innings, but he just had control of the game.”
The Herd returns to action Friday when it begins a three-game series at Old Dominion.
