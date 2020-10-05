Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRONTON -- Zachary Johnson scored three goals and J.C. Damron two as Ironton St. Joe (12-0-1) beat visiting Fairland in boys high school soccer.

Bryce Balestra and Tommy Sheridan also scored as the Flyers posted their eighth shutout of the season. Jimmy Mahlmesiter made three saves.

Football

EASTERN-PIKE 40, GREEN 6: Wyatt Hines rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lift the Eagles (5-1) over the Bobcats (0-6) in Beaver, Ohio.

Hones also completed 4 of 7 passes for 77 yards and two TDs. Logan Clemmons ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for another.

Ethan Huffman caught a 45-yard pass from Derek Salyers for Green.

