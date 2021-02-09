PEDRO, Ohio — Fairland outscored Rock Hill 21-5 in the second quarter on its way to a victory in Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball.
Aiden Porter led the Dragons (12-4 overall, 9-1 OVC) with 22 points. Clayton Thomas scored 11.
The Redmen (0-11, 0-9) led 11-9 after one quarter. Owen Hankins scored 13 points and Brayden Adams 10 for Rock Hill.
Fairland visits Ironton at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Rock Hill enterains Coal Grove at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
FAIRLAND 9 21 7 16 — 53: Polcyn 0, Porter 22, G. Hunt 7, Thomas 11, J. Thacker 6, Williams 0, Schmidt 5, N. Thacker 2.
ROCK HILL 11 5 8 15 — 39: Doddridge 5, Hankins 13, Adams 10, Murphy 2, Day 0, Malone 0, Schwab 9
Girls
CHESAPEAKE 49, SOUTH GALLIA 35: Blake Anderson scored 23 points as the Panthers beat the Rebels on Norm Persin Court.
Maddie Ward scored 10 points for Chesapeake (14-6). Jessie Rutt led South Gallia (10-12) with 15 points, Macie Sanders scored 11.
SOUTH GALLIA 6 6 8 15 — 35: Triplett 6, Sanders 11, Cochran 0, Rutt 15, Lanbert 0, Waugh 1, Halley 2.
CHESAPEAKE 7 12 11 19 — 49: Pauley 2, Anderson 23, McComas 8, Ward 10, Duncan 6, Conley 0.
SOUTH POINT 41, PORTSMOUTH 27: Camille Hall scored a career-high 18 points as the Pointers (8-11 overall, 6-8 OVC) decked the host Trojans.
Nia Trinidad paced Portsmouth (1-13, 0-13) with 16 points.
SOUTH POINT 12 7 12 10 — 41: Ermalovich 2, Hall 18, Mitchell 7, Belville 3, Mitchell 7, Hopkins 2, Saddler 1, Staley 0.
PORTSMOUTH 3 6 9 9 — 27: Cheatham 9, Trinidad 16, Meadows 0, Wilson 0, Potts 0, Carr 2, Reid 0, Johnson 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 60, ROCK HILL 57: Baylee Trimble scored 28 points, including the 1,000th of her career, and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Royals beat the Redwomen in Ashland.
Rock Hill (3-15) led 28-22 at halftime, but Rose Hill Christian (10-6) used a 24-18 advantage in the fourth quarter to rally.
Baylee Stephens scored 11 for the Royals. Baylee Sparks scored 10. Emma Scott paced the Redwomen with 21 points. Aleigha Matney scored 14 and Hayden Bailey 13.
ROCK HILL 16 11 12 18 — 57: Matney 14, H. Bailey 13, Scott 21, Easterling 6, J. Bailey 3.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 17 5 14 24 — 60: Newell 0, Karle 5, VanKeuren 3, Wright 3, B. Sparks 10, B. Stephens 11, Trimble 28.
IRONTON ST. JOE 60, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 39: Bella Whaley scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Flyers past the Tartans at the Family Life Center.
Emma Whaley scored 15 points for Ironton St. Joe (4-14 overall, 4-7 Southern Ohio Conference). Mia Caldwell scored 13 points for Sciotoville East (1-13, 1-10). Felicia Smith and Gracie Smith each chipped in 11 points.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 4 10 13 12 — 39: Johnson 2, Dingess 2, Robinson 0, F. Smith 11, G. Smith 11, Caldwell 13.
IRONTON ST. JOE 15 7 18 20 — 60: E. Whaley 15, B. Whaley 29, Unger 2, Blankenship 2, Sheridan 6, Damron 6.
SYMMES VALLEY 68, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 41: Desireee Simpson turned in a triple double with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 16 steals to help the Vikings (11-6 overall, 10-2 SOC) to a triumph over the host Panthers (0-17, 0-11).
Morgan Lyons scored 16 points for Symmes Valley. Jordan Ellison scored 11.
Shaley Munion led Portsmouth Clay with 19 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 25 15 12 16 — 68: Malone 4, Lyons 16, Beckett 5, Ellison 11, Simpson 14, Cade 0, Thompson 5, Gordon 5, Gothard 3, Klaiber 2, Ross 3.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 10 7 6 18 — 41: Munion 19, Gatti 4, Loper 0, Cochran 6, Whitt 4, Me. Bazier 5, Swayne 0, Oliver 3, McCoy 0, Mo. Bazier 0.
WHEELERSBURG 57, NORTHWEST 48: The Pirates ran their SOC winning streak to 43 games with a win over the visiting Mohawks.
Kaylee Darnell led Wheelersburg (16-2 overall, 15-0 SOC) with 24 points, 11 in the first quarter. Alaina Keeney backed Darnell with 10 points. Valerie Copas led Northwest (14-6, 9-5) with 12 points. Haidyn Wamsley scored 11 and Ava Jenkins 10.
NORTHWEST 15 6 11 16 — 48: Webb 0, Copas 12, Wamsley 11, Jenkins 10, Jewitt 3, Lewis 4, Knittel 0, Montgomery 8.
WHEELERSBURG 17 10 13 17 — 57: Kallner 4, Whittaker 4, Jolly 0, Kennard 0, Keeney 10, Darnell 24, Walker 7, Rucker 8, Eaton 0.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Portsmouth’s girls basketball game at Ironton on Tuesday was postponed, as was Western-Pike’s girls game at Ironton St. Joe.