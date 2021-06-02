ONA — In a game of inches for both Cabell Midland and Lincoln County, the inches went the way of the Knights in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday night.
In the ninth inning, Cabell Midland’s Quinn Ballengee lined a shot just over the out-stretched glove of Lincoln County right-fielder Kenzie Shaffer to score KK Wallis with the game-winning run in the Knights’ 7-6 win over the Panthers.
“It’s probably about as evenly matched as you can get with two teams,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “Luckily, we came up on the right side of it and we hope to come up on the right side of it again (Friday).”
With the win, Cabell Midland moves into Friday’s sectional championship game against the winner of Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. elimination matchup between Lincoln County and Spring Valley.
Ballengee’s hit was the final critical connection in a game full of them for the Knights, who trailed 4-0 in the sixth inning and were down to their final out on two separate occasions.
Prior to Ballengee’s ninth-inning game-winner, Cabell Midland got a two-out, two-run triple from Jenna Dorsey to keep the game going.
“The girls came up big,” Beckett said. “That’s what I like about it. Our whole team contributed to the win. They just said they weren’t going to quit. That’s the way we’ve come together.”
Following Dorsey’s hit, Cabell Midland’s Hailey Roe nearly ended the game after Lincoln County elected to walk Knights’ seniors Rielly Lucas and Olivia Pelfrey, but Lincoln County center fielder Alyssa Layne fully extended while falling to the warning track to snag Roe’s deep shot to keep things going.
Lincoln County instantly grabbed momentum after Layne’s catch, using a clutch hit of their own to take a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the eighth.
Koree Roberts lined a two-strike pitch to right field to plate a pair with two down that gave the Panthers the lead before Dorsey’s heroics kept things going.
It did not appear that extra innings were in the cards due to the play of Lincoln County’s Haleigh Adkins early.
Adkins homered to start the scoring in the fourth, then lined a two-run double in the fifth before scoring on a Josie Bird groundout to make it a 4-0 game.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when Cabell Midland’s KK Wallis drilled a three-run home run off the scoreboard in center field to give the Knights some life.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jess Terry led off with a single before pinch-runner Andi Stevens went first-to-third on a Dorsey sacrifice, which forced the hand of Barrett to walk Lucas and Pelfrey to get to Roe.
Roe’s shot to third went as a force-out at home, but the Panthers tried to turn the double play at first and the throw went into right field to score Lucas and send the game to extras.
“We should’ve been out of it before it went to extras,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “We had missed opportunities — a misplay here and a lack of communication cost us. But I’ll tell you this: I’m proud of these girls right here. They showed lots of fight. They’re young, they’re aggressive and they’re gritty. I told them, ‘This game right here, it’s going to make you grow up.’”
It was Lincoln County’s lone error in the game.
Barrett said the key for his team now is to focus on defeating Spring Valley.
“We’ve just got to take it one game at a time from here on out,” Barrett said.
LINCOLN COUNTY 000 130 020 — 6 10 1
CABELL MIDLAND 000 003 121 — 7 12 1
Stump and Townsend. Terry and Pelfrey. Hitting (LC) Adkins 3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Shaffer 2-5; Roberts 2 RBI. (CM) Terry 2-4; Dorsey 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Wallis 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Meadows 2-4.
SPRING VALLEY 5, HUNTINGTON 1
Spring Valley got a combined no-hitter from Madison Pitts and Brooklyn Osburn to earn the win in the elimination game over Huntington High.
Osburn also was 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Timberwolves offensively on the day.
Osburn’s home run in the second inning started the scoring and she added an RBI single in the third, which provided enough for Spring Valley as she and Pitts shined in the circle.
Pitts cruised through the first four innings, taking a 4-0 lead into the fifth following a two-run triple from Jenna Christopher, which doubled the lead.
However, Pitts ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth after taking a lined shot off her shin that actually went for the first out of the frame.
After a hit batsmen and a walk, an error gave the Highlanders their lone run of the game, but Pitts got a key strikeout at the top of the Huntington order to end the frame.
At that point, Spring Valley coach Scott Adkins made a tough decision to go with Osburn in the circle despite Pitts still having the no-hitter in tact.
“We noticed Madison got a little tired, so we made the change,” Adkins said. “If we had to, we could’ve gone back to her. They both threw well.”
The move worked out well as Osburn kept the Highlanders off balance, striking out the last four batters of the game to end it.
Offensively, Christopher was 3-for-4 for Spring Valley, drawing the praise of Adkins following the contest.
“We tell her that if she gets on, we’re scoring runs,” Adkins said. “If she sets it, we’re in a good position. We’ve got to start it at the top and she’s done that for us.”
With the win, Spring Valley meets Lincoln County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the elimination game. The winner takes on Cabell Midland at the same time on Friday in the sectional championship.
HUNTINGTON 000 010 0 — 1 0 0
SPRING VALLEY 011 201 x — 5 9 2
Howard and Langdon. Pitts, Osburn (6) and Townsend. Hitting: (SV) Christopher 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Osburn 2-3, HR, 2 RBI.