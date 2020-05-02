HUNTINGTON — Sports have been a major theme in the life of Huntington St. Joe's Austin Wiles ever since he can remember.
For years it was basketball, not soccer, that took center stage.
That all changed prior to his senior year, however, and the St. Joe defender honed his skills on the pitch for the Irish during his final season.
Now he is headed to Heidelberg University, where he will continue his soccer career at the collegiate level.
"They've been reaching out to me from the beginning," Wiles said. "When I went up there they were really nice, and the campus is nice. They treated me really well."
Wiles said his friends at Huntington St. Joe were a big influence in his soccer life, and his love for the game grew over the years.
As that love grew, his emphasis on improvement did as well.
Last season, Wiles was a major part of Huntington St. Joe's season-long stingy defensive effort.
Huntington St. Joe allowed one goal or fewer in 12 of its 18 matches while allowing two or fewer goals in 16 of 18.
For his efforts, Wiles was named as a Class AA/A All-State honorable mention selection last season.
Wiles said his efforts to improve his game continue despite limitations brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
"I've been lifting, running — just anything I can do to stay in shape — because I'm preparing for the next level," Wiles said. "You can do a lot of individual training in soccer to get ready."
Wiles said that while soccer is his future, basketball is still a major part of his life — especially after sharing it with his father, Rick Wiles, for so many years.
"I didn't really think about playing soccer in college in the beginning," Wiles said. "I always thought i was going to play basketball. Since my dad was a coach — he was a coach for years — I played all throughout middle school and high school. That was a really big thing to me, but I've also played soccer all my life as well. My senior year I just decided that I wanted to play soccer more. I love the game."
No matter what the sport, Wiles' competitive spirit has led him to a future in college athletics, which he looks forward to starting with the Student Princes.
Heidelberg University is a Division III school in Tiffin, Ohio, that competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference.