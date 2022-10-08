HUNTINGTON — A weeknight showdown with the defending Sun Belt Conference champions is on deck for the Marshall football team and head coach Charles Huff said he expects the environment inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium to be top-notch.
The Thundering Herd welcomes Louisiana to town Wednesday night, with each team seeking its first SBC win of the season in a rematch from the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, a 36-21 victory for the Ragin' Cajuns. It's Marshall's first SBC home game.
"The only thing I can do is expect the fans that say they are committed to the program to show up just like they would on a Saturday," Huff said. "This is one of the things I talked about when we made the move into the Sun Belt is that it's a little bit different because you are going to be playing some Wednesday night games, Thursday night games, Friday night games."
In two home games, the Herd has drawn crowds of 24,607 in the season opener against Norfolk State and, nearly a month later, attendance was announced at 19,845 when Marshall hosted Gardner-Webb. Louisiana will be the first FBS team Marshall has played at home in 2022.
With the media rights deal the Sun Belt has with ESPN, it's not uncommon to see league matchups fall in the middle of the week, or on a weekday. Huff said it's something the Marshall football team and fan base will have to adjust to.
"We haven't had that here for a few years where we've had to play at home on a Wednesday or Thursday night but it's something we've got to adapt to," Huff said. "If we want to take that step and close the gap as a program then we've got to make sure this environment here on a Wednesday night is top of the line."
The game will be televised on ESPN2 and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. On a national level, it gives the program exposure that is unrivaled, being the only college football game on a major network at that time. It's an opportunity for the team and the community around it to make a statement.
"We're going to be on a nationally televised broadcast, so that means everyone from here to Japan is going to be able to see the Herd," Huff said. "Everybody from here to Japan is going to be able to see Huntington, this community and how they support, or don't support."
Being a Wednesday, Huff added that he understands some fans might not be able to make it due to other obligations such as work schedules, but said that moments like this can help elevate the football program to new levels if everybody gets on board.
"It's one thing to come out on Saturday because that's what everybody does," Huff said. "But it's another thing to sacrifice and come out on a Wednesday night with a little bit different schedule. I get it, some people may not be able to get off work and I get that, but if we're going to go where we need to go, these are the type of moments, these are the type of events we have to capitalize on as a program."
Louisiana (2-3 overall, 0-2 SBC) enters the game having lost three consecutive games, including its first two league games to Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama. Marshall (3-2, 0-1) snapped a two-game skid with a win over Gardner-Webb last weekend but fell to Troy in its SBC opener in late September.
The game is being marketed as a "Black Out" and Marshall will wear all black uniforms and will wear a black helmet for the first time in program history.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.