HUNTINGTON -- Typically, National Signing Day would be a nerve-wracking ordeal for a head coach finalizing his first full recruiting class with a program.
Such is not the case for Marshall head coach Charles Huff, who is getting set to complete his first class with the Thundering Herd on Wednesday.
In fact, Huff's comfort level with everything was the only thing that made him a bit uncomfortable, simply because he's never had one this smooth before.
"For me, it's probably the most calm that I've ever been because 99% of our class is already signed," Huff said on Monday.
Much of Huff's Class of 2022 was solidified with the signing period in December as Marshall added nearly 30 players to its program prior to the New Orleans Bowl.
"Our coaches and our staff did a great job of getting most of our guys signed on the first Signing Day, which creates some less anxiety on Wednesday with 'What's this guy going to do?' or 'Are we going to get a surprise?'" Huff said.
Instead of focusing on immediate recruiting, Huff has been able to address other needs within the program, such as staff changes and fine-tuning the off-season schedule.
"It allowed me to really take a little bit of extra time," Huff said. "Hiring the right coaches was important to make sure from a program/organizational standpoint that we were in the right direction with the right plan."
Huff said the Herd will announce a few additions, such as grad transfers, on Wednesday.
Those additions include players who came in and signed after the December signing date, which includes some defensive linemen and a couple other players who will add depth.
"Hopefully, these guys we've brought in will provide some depth and experience because they've already played," Huff said.
One player who is not expected to sign on Wednesday is graduate transfer quarterback Henry Colombi, who is still finishing up requirements at Texas Tech.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
