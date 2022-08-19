HUNTINGTON — As the Marshall football team takes the field for practice Saturday afternoon, there is much on the line for the student-athletes.
With two weeks of practice in the books, it would seem that head coach Charles Huff has a good idea of who the starters will be on each side of the ball, although he has given no clear public indication as to who those might be.
What has yet to be decided, though, is who will play behind them. That's where Saturday's live scrimmage period will come into play.
"We're really trying to figure out what the back half of our roster is going to look like, your twos and your threes," Huff said in a post-practice interview that appeared on social media, "the guys that typically end up playing in game five, six or seven down the stretch."
While some of those players might not yet have a grasp on the entire playbook, Huff said he plans to put them in base packages where they can show their strengths.
"We're trying to see what they can do, (and then) make a decision on scout team and who stays with the travel squad," Huff said. "When you get to a point where you have to rotate guys in, now you've got quality depth so when the backup or the third-teamer goes in, you know you can call the game to his strengths."
Marshall's practice is closed to the public, as has been the case with each practice this fall, but Marshall fans will have a chance to meet the team during "Fan Day" at the stadium from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
