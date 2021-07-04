HUNTINGTON — When Charles Huff came to Huntington to accept the head coaching job at Marshall, he was known as the country’s top recruiter.
Now, those in Huntington are starting to see why.
Huff has Marshall at No. 34 nationally in the Rivals Class of 2022 rankings and No. 55 overall nationally in 247Sports’ Class of 2022 rankings — both of which top Conference USA by a large margin.
To put it in perspective, there is only one team in FBS with more commitments than Marshall’s 18 that Huff has received — that being Boston College, which has 19. Baylor also matches Marshall with 18 to tie for second-most for the Class of 2022 at this point.
Not only is the Herd recruiting class at the top of Conference USA, it is by a wide margin.
According to 247sports’ rating system, Marshall’s class has doubled the ratings points of the league’s No. 2 team, Louisiana Tech.
Rivals has Southern Miss as the No. 2 ranked team in C-USA with 14 commits, but the margin is still sizable.
Marshall has taken over Conference USA in the recruiting ranks, thanks to a two-week flurry in which Huff has secured 13 of his 18 commitments.
It has been a strategic venture by Huff, who came to Huntington with a recruiting plan and has seen it work consistently over the last two months.
After spring football ended in April, Huff and his staff gave players off in the month of May once finals ended so that the team could have a break and the staff could get to work focusing in on the recruits they wanted to target.
Once the NCAA made its announcement that official visits and in-person recruiting would resume on June 1, Huff and staff correlated officials visits around their Sunday One-Day camps and private workouts, which allowed them maximum visibility to the targets they wanted.
“You can only see so much on film,” Huff said. “These kids, some of them didn’t play a season, some of them didn’t play since December, some of them didn’t play at all and got seasons cut in half. Getting the chance to see that growth and put eyes on these kids has been great.”
It was an effort that helped Huff make up for lost time due to his late arrival in Huntington to get to work on the Class of 2022, which was already in full swing of its recruitment.
“I don’t know if we’ve caught up, but it’s allowed us to get ahead of where we were,” Huff said. “Now, where we need to be, I think we’ve still got a ways to go, but we’ve got a lot of really good talent in this class.”
With just one month before the start of his first preseason camp, Huff is looking to continue that momentum in recruiting before locking in on the 2021 season.
Marshall starts 2021 preseason practice on Aug. 5. The first National Signing Day for the Class of 2022 is on Dec. 15.