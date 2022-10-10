HUNTINGTON — Marshall football head coach Charles Huff has well noted the offensive struggles for the Thundering Herd in recent games, and while there may not be a quick fix, the second-year coach knows where the remedy must begin.
“I think when you look around college football, when a starting quarterback is playing well, teams are playing well,” Huff said. “When they aren’t playing well, or they’re out, teams struggle a little bit.”
Huff has backed starting quarterback Henry Colombi in wins and losses this season and has often spoken about how much emphasis is put on QB versus other elements of the game that contribute to those results.
But there’s no denying that offensive miscues have hindered the Herd in recent weeks, beginning with losses at Bowling Green and Troy then continuing in a grind-it-out win over Gardner-Webb last time out.
“Looking back at Henry’s first part of the season I thought he did some things in the first couple of games that were really experience savvy,” Huff said. “When you’re a sixth-year senior, you’re an experienced guy, and there are some things you assume come along with that experience and he did some of those things. Then in the next couple of games of the season there were some areas where he didn’t make those decisions or didn’t make those choices.”
In the first two games, Colombi turned the ball over just once, a tipped ball that was intercepted in the end zone in the opener against Norfolk State.
But the last three games have been different. The Texas Tech transfer was picked off once each by Bowling Green and Gardner-Webb, the latter which was returned for a touchdown. Against Troy, Colombia’s lone fumble was also returned for a score.
When an offense that has struggled to score points gives them up directly to an opposing defense, it spells trouble.
“We’ve got to get back to him making those decisions which allows our offense to play with a little more rhythm, a little more tempo,” Huff said of Colombi. “Overall, I think he’s done a really good job. Are there four or five plays that we’d love to have back? Yeah. Are there four or five plays that we could point at and see some really good things? Yes.”
If there’s one thing that has been consistent on that side of the ball for Marshall, it’s been the running game.
Khalan Laborn has rushed for over 100 yards in each game this season and in three of the five games has carried the ball at least 30 times (Notre Dame, Troy and Gardner-Webb).
But one of the points of emphasis during a nine-day break between a win over the Bulldogs and a matchup with defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium has been becoming less one-dimensional on the offensive side of the ball.
Huff said he and Colombi have had numerous conversations on the subject during the break and will look to set the quarterback up for success this week similar to what they were able to do in the team’s 2-0 start to the season.
“Henry and I have talked and part of improving is how can your quarterback play better,” Huff said. “We’ve got to get him back to playing how he was the first couple games of the season, eliminate some of the mistakes he’s made in the last couple games, but I think he’ll be fine.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
