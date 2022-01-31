HUNTINGTON -- On Monday morning, Marshall football head coach Charles Huff brought his team together for an important announcement.
As Huff announced that wide receivers coach Clint Trickett was being promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the response re-emphasized to Huff what he already felt he knew -- Trickett was the man for the job.
"When I announced it in the team meeting today, the room erupted," Huff said. "They were fired up, real excited."
In the decision-making process, Huff saw plenty of positives in promoting the 30-year-old Trickett, who started at quarterback at West Virginia during his playing days.
Trickett's playing career gives him a perspective that is beneficial while also establishing credibility with the current players, Huff said.
The move also allows Marshall's players to continue to work with someone with whom they built trust during Huff's first season as the Thundering Herd's head coach.
"You have to think about it from the kids' perspectives," Huff said. "They want somebody they are familiar with. They don't want to have to 'prove themselves' again. They want to know that it's somebody they've built a relationship with over the last year and somebody they trust."
As Marshall continues to build its program under Huff, Trickett's knowledge of last year's schemes and personnel, as well as Huff's vision for the future, are also vital.
"Clint has obviously played the game at a very high level and he's played a position that sees the game second-best of any coach that's on the sideline, so he's obviously a phenomenal football mind," Huff said. "He really helped some of the game-planning and he knows what we do. Clint has been on the same path I've been."
That path Huff mentioned revolves around a similar coaching tree.
Prior to Marshall, Huff worked under Nick Saban at Alabama, where current Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin helped to reform the offensive philosophies for Saban before getting back into head coaching at Florida Atlantic.
Kiffin's impact continued while Huff was at Alabama due to the relationship with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who took over for Kiffin at Alabama.
Those two were good friends and of similar mindsets, so it maintained Alabama's continuity and success.
Trickett coached under Kiffin from 2017-19 at Florida Atlantic before Kiffin took the Ole Miss job, which aligned the philosophies Huff was bringing to Marshall with what Trickett had learned while at FAU.
It made Trickett's hire at Marshall and subsequent ascent up the ladder to offensive coordinator a natural progression.
"Clint worked for Lane at FAU, so some of the plays, concepts, ideas that I brought from Alabama, Clint already had experience in," Huff said. "He probably has more stuff that we wanted to implement from my background."
Trickett's knowledge of last season's personnel also assists him to know what steps Huff is going to want to take within the offense moving forward. Huff is excited about seeing that pan out on the field, starting with spring football.
"Clint allows my thoughts and ideas and identity to stay in line," Huff said. "He knows the personnel so he knows what we can do and how we can get the ball to the right guys."
Trickett started his playing career at Florida State before going to West Virginia for the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
Following his playing career, Trickett started in the junior-college ranks at East Mississippi Community College before joining Florida Atlantic's program in 2017.
Trickett was there for four seasons, serving as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Owls in 2020 before joining the Herd staff in 2021 as wide receivers coach.
Trickett replaces Tim Cramsey, who left Marshall earlier this month to take the same position at Memphis.