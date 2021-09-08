HUNTINGTON — After last week’s 49-7 road win at Navy, seeing North Carolina Central — an FCS member — on the schedule may not strike as exciting for some.
Such isn’t the case for Marshall head coach Charles Huff, who knows the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference program brings plenty of talent to Huntington on Saturday for the 6:30 p.m. home opener for the Thundering Herd.
Huff is well-aware of the pride and athleticism that MEAC schools produce, having played for MEAC member Hampton as a college player himself.
“I know a lot of people say, ‘Oh man, you won your first game, now you’ve got North Carolina Central,’” Huff said. “As a coach, when you put the film on, you’re not looking at the logo on the helmet. You’re looking at the execution. What you see — and we have a one-game synopsis because the coaching staff is a little bit new — what you see in that Alcorn game is a team that can execute.”
Especially after seeing North Carolina Central’s win over Alcorn State, Huff knows there is no room for a letdown on Satufday.
North Carolina Central was a 13.5-point underdog going into its season-opener against Alcorn State, but prevailed 23-14.
“Obviously, they did a really good job in their first game battling a tough opponent,” Huff said. “Alcorn had won their conference the year before and returned a lot of players. What you see is a lot of athleticism.”
The athleticism for NC Central starts at quarterback where Davius Richard provides a dual threat at the quarterback position.
Richard, a Belle Glade, Florida native and former Glades Central High School teammate of Marshall’s E.J. Jackson, can use his legs to move the ball or keep plays alive while possessing an arm that can move the ball down-field as well.
In the win over Alcorn State, Richard was 16 of 25 for 184 yards and an interception while rushing nine times for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Another explosive aspect of the Eagles’ game is return specialist and cornerback Brandon Codrington, who returned a punt 77 yards for a score in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game.
Those two players are game-breakers that the Herd will look to limit, but Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said preparing for a team such as NC Central is easier than Navy because the Herd can run its base defense against the Eagles whereas Marshall had to game-plan specifically for Navy’s triple option last week.
“I think it’s a lot easier being able to run the defense you’ve been working on since spring rather than practicing for a one-time thing,” Neal said.
In addition to athleticism, one aspect that Huff noted was the size of the Eagles, which will be a closer matchup to the Herd that what Navy was this past weekend.
“When you watch them on film — I won’t say scary — but it’s concerning because they have good size,” Huff said.
Against Navy, Marshall had a distinct size advantage due to the recruiting philosophy of Navy in relation to their schemes.
Huff said this game will also be a much better barometer with certain aspects of NC Central mirroring the Herd’s approach.
“They have a very challenging scheme because it’s very similar to kind of what we do as far as running the ball, moving the tight end, moving the back,” Huff said. “The receivers are bigger guys so they can go up and get it.
With the first game now behind Marshall and Huff, the Herd’s first-year head coach wants to see improvement and consistency in all phases as the team continues to build on the 2021 season.
On film, there were several plays where Navy had players running free, but the Herd pass rush and the inexperience of Navy’s quarterbacks of throwing in pressure situations negated those opportunities.
Still, it was a teaching tool for Huff as his team prepares to go against Richard and NC Central.
“We’ve got to get cleaned up some of the discipline issues that showed up that ultimately will catch up with us at some point,” Huff said.