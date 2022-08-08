Huntington is about to find out if it is big enough for two head coaches named Huff.
Jessica Kern Huff, wife of Marshall University football coach Charles Huff, is the new girls head coach at Huntington St. Joe. Kern Huff brings an impressive resume, having been a college head coach at Lincoln, Mississippi Valley State and Tennessee State. She also was an assistant at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Furman.
Huff was an assistant last season at Huntington St. Joe, which went 5-11. She replaces Alyssa Hammond, who left after one season with the Irish.
OFFERS: Ashland basketball player Zander Carter (Eastern Kentucky); Boyd County tight end Josh Thornton (Mount Union) and basketball standout Audrey Biggs (Western Kentucky); Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary (Illinois State).
Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle (Dayton, Valparaiso); Russell basketball star Shalynn Steele (Northeastern); Ripley basketball player Sophi Nichols (WVU Tech);Linsley girls basketball star Zaniah Zellous (Marshall)
VISITS: Fairland girls basketball player Addison Godby (Davidson);
TARDY A LEGEND: Former Vinson High School basketball star Steve Tardy was inducted into the West Virginia Sports Legends Hall of Fame.
Tardy was the Tigers all-time scoring leader before the 3-point line. Shawn Jackson broke the mark after the 3-point line was implemented. A two-time all-stater, Tardy averaged 21.5 points and 11 rebounds per game as a senior in 1974.
Tardy also was an all-state football player and an all-American as a linebacker after averaging 12.5 tackles per game as a senior.
GREEN TO CELEBRATE OPENER: Green High School is celebrating the opening of its new stadium with a blowout of monumental proportions.
The Bobcats entertain Fairfield Christian on Aug. 20. Before the game, the weekend will include a parade. Former coaches and homecoming queens have been invited to participate. An alumni band is scheduled to perform.
The Bobcats played home games at Wheelersburg last season while the new facility was being built.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Willie York is the new golf coach at Woodrow Wilson. Former Cabell Midland golfer Noah Mullens won the West Virginia Amateur title. Tug Valley has replaced Phelps with East Ridge on its football schedule Sept. 16.
Barboursville Middle School golfer Wyatt Maynard finished 124th in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Saniya Carter, daughter of former Marshall football player Fardan Carter, placed ninth in the nation in the javelin at the USA Track & Field Championships.
Dirk Holler, a standout runner, was inducted into the Shawnee State University Hall of Fame. Holler is an assistant basketball coach at Wheelersburg and has coached at Boyd County, Green, Greenup County, Minford and Portsmouth Notre Dame.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.