Jessica Huff has been named the head girls basketball coach for Huntington St. Joe. Huff previously was the assistant coach and is the wife of Marshall University football coach Charles Huff.

Huntington is about to find out if it is big enough for two head coaches named Huff.

Jessica Kern Huff, wife of Marshall University football coach Charles Huff, is the new girls head coach at Huntington St. Joe. Kern Huff brings an impressive resume, having been a college head coach at Lincoln, Mississippi Valley State and Tennessee State. She also was an assistant at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Furman.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

