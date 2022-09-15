HUNTINGTON — The history between Marshall and Bowling Green State in football dates all the way back to 1954, the first meeting between the two programs.
It was a game in which the Thundering Herd won 26-19 at Bowling Green. But after that, the Falcons dominated the series for the next 14 years, winning each matchup from 1955-68.
Bowling Green leads the all-time series 21-8, and one look at the record book is enough to prove that the Herd has had its fair share of struggles when facing the Falcons on the road, winning just twice in 15 games.
While aware of the history between the two schools, Marshall head coach Charles Huff said he's not concerned about what previous Marshall teams have done on the road against Bowling Green and anticipates Saturday's game to be business as usual for the Herd, in search of a 3-0 start.
"Is their field 100 yards by 53 and a third? Do they have goal posts? If they've got those two things, we'll be all right," Huff said. "Spot the ball. Give me the call. We'll be all right."
Marshall's last win in Bowling Green came in 2000, when the likes of Byron Leftwich, Franklin Wallace and Nate Poole were leading the Herd's offensive effort and the defense was highlighted by players such as Max Yates and Chris Crocker.
But since leaving the Mid-American Conference ahead of the 2005 season, meeting on the gridiron has become a rare occurrence between the schools. Bowling Green and Marshall have met just twice since then, once in 2009 and again in 2010, splitting those two games.
The focus for Marshall this week has nothing to do with what has happened in the series previously, but rather approaching this game as it has its previous two this season — with an emphasis on practice, preparation and execution.
"Unless they've got sideways goal posts and the field is only 90 yards, everything stays the same," Huff said. "I think when you do that, you can eliminate the, 'Well, we've struggled in this arena,' or 'This team has always had Marshall's number.'"
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
