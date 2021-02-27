HUNTINGTON — Coming from Alabama, there haven’t been many times that Marshall head coach Charles Huff has been behind in the fourth quarter.
Right now, though, Huff knows he’s behind in the 4th Quarter Program — Marshall’s offseason conditioning program — and it is something that could impact the start of Marshall’s spring practice on March 16.
“We’ve got to be able to give our players the opportunity to prepare themselves to have a good spring practice before we just run out there and start hitting each other,” Huff said. “Right now, we’re right at the minimum days needed to be semi-prepared. Even with where we are, we’re going to have to progress into spring ball. We’re not going to be able to hit the ground running full-speed.”
The 4th Quarter Program is one that Huff brought with him from Alabama under head coach Nick Saban.
Saban’s 4th Quarter Program focused as much on mental aspects as physical and, according to Huff, are a key component to the Crimson Tide’s success over Saban’s tenure.
Huff said that program is just as important as those on-field sessions.
“I’m excited about spring ball, but I’m more excited about our Fourth Quarter program and what we do from now until spring ball because that is going to be what makes the difference,” Huff said.
A recent COVID-19 stoppage forced the Herd to stay out of its 4th Quarter Program for 10 days, which put the team behind in being ready for spring drills and is forcing Huff into a tough on-field decision: do you take the field for spring drills or do you continue with the 4th Quarter program until its completion and then start the spring?
It is a question that Huff has mulled over for the last two weeks since the shutdown began.
Huff’s players got back into the 4th Quarter Program on Monday after the quarantine period ended, but there is still plenty of work to be done with new Marshall strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford.
One thing Huff is resolute in: he will not take the field for spring drills until he feels his team is 100 percent ready to do so.
“People see it from a very small lens, but you can’t have spring ball if you don’t have at least three to four weeks of preparing for spring ball,” Huff said. “You don’t play a football season without summer conditioning and, really, that’s what we’re doing — playing a season. We’re going to have 15 practices over four weeks, but we need the foundation.”
Huff’s main focus is from a player safety aspect where he knows that being unprepared through workouts can cause major injury problems.
“We could go out there and play just to say we played, but now you’re going to run into all kinds of other issues — soft tissue injuries, pulled hamstrings, backs — those type of deals where guys are still going to miss half of spring or worse,” Huff said.
To eliminate the injury risks, Huff said he employs a methodology similar to that used in baseball.
“It’s kind of like pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training,” Huff said. “They come and throw five balls a day for a week, then they start working. That’s how we’re going to have to work into this thing, just to keep our guys safe. We can’t put our guys in danger just so we can practice.”
Given that Marshall’s returning players also did not have a spring football season last year, it makes a proper offseason schedule that much more vital toward the future success.
Huff said there are no shortcuts for that process to reach the team’s full potential.
“It’s been a while since these players have had a full training progression and I think a big part of taking the right step toward being able to have a successful season is what we do between now and March 16,” Huff said. “What we’re able to do here in the next three weeks or whatever it is until spring ball is going to be huge.
“It’s going to be huge for our development, it’s going to be huge for our foundation, it’s going to be huge for our program in order to make spring ball successful.”