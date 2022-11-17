The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — While one quarterback has taken command of the Marshall offense, another on the sidelines is still finding a way to contribute.

When Henry Colombi transferred from Texas Tech to play his final year of college football with the Thundering Herd, many presumed he would be the starter to lead the team throughout the 2022 season. While there have been good moments for Columbi, his role now is vastly different from the beginning of the year.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

