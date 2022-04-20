HUNTINGTON — As spring football practice comes to a close, Marshall head coach Charles Huff knows what his players are capable of doing but continues to push them toward the unknowns.
“For us, this week was about moving some of the pieces around. Playing guys in position but out of position,” Huff said.
That means a linebacker might move from the strong side to the weak side or step back in coverage on a play, or a wide receiver might move from outside to inside, or an offensive lineman might shift from guard to tackle for the coaches to get a closer look at him outside of his element.
“We do that to find out, one, who knows what to do, but we also have to be prepared as the year goes on,” Huff said.
The players and coaches returned to practice Wednesday afternoon after a Monday off. With just one practice left before the annual spring game on Saturday, Huff believes now is as good a time as any to move players around out of their normal positions for the sake of exposure.
He hasn’t been shy about pushing players out of their comfort zones and into positions they might not normally play in a game situation, but the intent isn’t to confuse or blur the lines of their roles, but so that if they are asked to contribute in other ways, it’s not a foreign concept during the season.
“It’s a long season,” Huff said. “In the league we play in there will be a lot of ups and downs, guys who are not injured but less than 100% as a game goes on and not able to rotate through, and we’ve got to find how to get the best guys on the field and how can we move pieces around to get that.”
This method has proved beneficial to players on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and gives players a chance to prove themselves on a day-to-day basis, more than what a depth chart might indicate.
“Just because a guy is listed at No. 2 on the depth chart doesn’t mean he’s the next best player,” Huff said. “We want to play our best 11 guys, and however those combinations come, we want to make sure these guys understand that when you’re learning a defense or offense you have to learn it all.”
The Thundering Herd will practice one more time before taking the field in front of fans for the first time during Saturday’s spring game, but it will be a lighter workload than some of the players have already seen through the spring season.
The team has already held a pair of scrimmages this spring but they have not been open to the public, instead giving coaches the chance to evaluate each position group and offensive and defensive units going at full speed.