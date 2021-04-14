HUNTINGTON - Marshall head coach Charles Huff wants the community to see as clearly as possible what his team will look like when they line up for the 2021 season.
Just as important, Huff wants his team to experience what a gameday will resemble, too.
That's why the Herd's new head coach decided that the annual Spring Game will be more of a live game format than a situational scrimmage when the team takes the field for the final time this spring at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
"This is a good opportunity for us to see - myself included - how we're going to act when we're in the arena," Huff said. "It's one thing to be in a scrimmage situation, it's one thing to be at practice, but how are we going to act in a game-like simulation?"
In Huff's format, there will be plenty of best-on-best competition. The No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense will be on a team against the No. 2 offense and No. 1 defense, meaning that both units go up against their equal counterparts to see who executes the best on both sides of the football.
Huff will not be leading either team; instead, opting to focus on ensuring the game's details are as close to authentic as possible.
"I'll be monitoring and making sure our tempo is where it needs to be," Huff said. "I'll monitor and make sure our anxiety levels are not too high or too low."
There will be only two major differences from a regular game, according to Huff: the clock and special teams.
"Everyone can be prepared for a full game - a full-game atmosphere, a full-game schedule," Huff said. "The clock will just be different because, depth-wise, we don't want to put our guys in a situation where they're missing summer because of what we went through in the spring game."
Special teams will happen on air due to a number of players who play on each side of a specialty unit (i.e., punt return and punt coverage), meaning he would have to find backups for backups in some cases to fill out those units.
"We do want our kickers, snappers, punters and returners to get some work, but we will go on air for special teams, just to get the operation and timing," Huff said.
For Huff, the Spring Game is a time for players to show off what they've learned in the spring practice sessions, which is why he wants it to be as game-like as possible.
"Especially in scrimmage situations, let the kids play," Huff said. "Let's see what they know, let's see what they don't know. That's kind of what Saturday's going to be. Obviously, the coaches will be coaching their guys up, but I want these guys to enjoy it."
In addition to managing tempo, Huff said he's going to be looking hard at how players respond once the pressure is on in real-time.
"Some players, when the lights come on, anxiety goes way up and they do things that they haven't normally done," Huff said. "I tell players all the time, gameday is not the time to make stuff up. You have to fall back on what you've done all week, what you've done all spring."