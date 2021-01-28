HUNTINGTON - Since arriving in Huntington on Jan. 18, Marshall head football coach Charles Huff has made a point to allow the community to get to know him a little bit.
One way Huff has done that is by going down to The Market for coffee in the mornings, which helps get his days off on the right foot.
Huff's hope is that it gives the Tri-State a doubleshot of energy as well.
Consider it a non-conventional Cup o' Charles to go with the traditional Cup o' Joe.
This particular cup is certainly not decaf, either.
"Think about what getting coffee in the morning does for a person," Huff said. "Nine times out of 10, a person is getting coffee to start their day. What better place to go and start my day than with the people who are truly the hard workers, the 'roll up their sleeves', those who dig themselves into this community.
"What a great place to go for me to start my day, start my tenure, and say, 'I'm here. Although I'm not from here, I'm here with you guys.'"
Just as Huff wanted the community to get to know him and what he's all about, he said the mornings at The Market and around Huntington have taught him plenty about the city and what makes it so special.
Huff said that he easily could have invited people to the stadium for an event, but it was most important for him to get out within the city and learn about the people and the surroundings.
The 37-year-old head coach knew that having an event at the stadium would draw those who were football-crazy.
That's not what he wanted to know. Huff wanted to get to know everyone within the community - whether connected with football or not.
"When you get out in a normal setting, and you get a chance to see the general population's pride, passion, energy for this program, then you know it's ingrained deep," Huff said. "You know, when you have something at your house and you invite friends over, your friends like you. But when you're just walking down the street and people wave and say hello, then you truly know what a community is about then. I think the more and more I get out and spend time in the community, I'm getting a more in-depth feel for how special this place really is, and it's consistent.
"It's one thing to meet one or two people who are excited about it, but when you meet people of all ages, all creeds, people who know football, people who don't have a clue about football, I think that's when you get a chance to see the true depth of the love and passion this place has."
For Huff, another major piece of getting to know Huntington came this week when he visited Spring Hill Cemetery - the place where many of Marshall's 1970 plane crash victims are buried.
Huff had gotten to know the passion of Huntington's fanbase quickly during his tenure. However, it wasn't until he made that trip that he understood the 'why' associated with it.
"It was the keys to the test for me - the test being 'Why is this community so ingrained in this program?" Huff said. "When you step out on that platform and you go to that cemetery, you see why. It's a very humbling, very powerful experience and you see why now.
"Hearing about it before, you think you know why. But until you get a chance to experience it - it's really eye-opening and really powerful to show why this community has such a passion, whether old, young, in-between, for this university."
Initially, Huff said his goal was to infuse himself in the community.
As it turned out, though, the community infused itself in him during his first 10 days in Huntington.
Huff said that serves as motivation each day to make the program a source of pride for everyone.
"There's a lot of positive for this university, for this community and my goal is to make it just a little bit better," Huff said. For someone who, maybe things aren't going right in the middle of the pandemic - lost job, whatever it is - they can think about our program and that brings a little joy to their heart for 60 minutes. That's the goal."