HUNTINGTON — Perspective is everything and Marshall University football head coach Charles Huff set out to change his this spring.
That’s why he wasn’t spotted on either sideline for more than a few moments during the Thundering Herd’s spring game on Saturday. He didn’t even wear a headset, rather, he positioned himself right in the middle of the action.
“I took a step back this year from the X’s and O’s and started evaluating,” Huff said. “OK, who can play football at this level for us. Sometimes you’re so into the play sheet and trying to get the play run that you really don’t watch.”
In his third spring with the Herd, he watched.
Whether it was on offense, defense or special teams, Huff kept a close eye on how the practices were run by his assistants and football support staff, and the way the players carried themselves throughout the practice sessions.
“Really just checking the overall culture, the overall athleticism, the overall comradery,” Huff said. “Roster management is critical and in order to be able to manage our roster efficiently, I think I needed to have a full, holistic view, not just the offense did this or the defense did this on this play.”
He added that it also gave his assistant coaches a chance to step up and be more hands on with development as he watched from what he described as an “aerial” view.
“The system is the same, I trust the coaches. Obviously in meetings we make the adjustments but in practice I just stood back and watched,” Huff said. “That felt good to me to be able to do that. Now I feel like I have a better wholistic view of where our roster is.”
An offensive coach at heart, Huff admitted that it’s where his attention was drawn most often, mentioning specifically the footwork and mechanics of the running backs. He left that to Telly Lockette, who was hired to Huff’s initial staff and carries the titles of running game coordinator and running backs coach.
Clint Trickett worked with the offense and even went through a few warmups with the team, and newly minted defensive coordinator Jason Semore worked with the defensive group.
Special teams coordinator Jonathan Galante was an active voice in practice and support staff like Aaron Dobson, Dani Derricott and a handful of other quality control and graduate assistants helped things run smoothly.
Huff doesn’t expect to keep that distance much longer and when the grind of summer camp sets it, he said he’ll throw himself back in the mix as the team digs into game planning. For now, though, players are afforded some time off following a team meal on Sunday. Returning members of the team were given championship rings commemorating their victory in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl, which capped a nine-win season.
“(The players) will finish their finals and get of of here for May, coaches will be hounds (on) the ground recruiting and then when they come back in June it’s right back into the cycle,” Huff said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
