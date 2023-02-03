HUNTINGTON — The search for the next Marshall football defensive coordinator isn't complete, but well underway.
Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff said that he has a candidate in mind to fill the void left by Lance Guidry, but wouldn't expand any further on the subject in a press conference on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
"We will select a coordinator," Huff said. "We have a guy in mind, but we are trying to make sure we do it the right way because there are other schools involved. I do have a plan. I know sometimes on third down, you guys don't think I do."
An announcement could come as soon as next week on whom the Herd intends to hire, Huff said. An in-house promotion is being considered, as are external candidates.
"I'm excited about the candidate, and when you guys get a chance to meet him, I think you'll be excited, too," Huff said.
It was the first time Huff had publicly commented on Guidry's departure. After two seasons as Marshall's defensive coordinator, he took the same position at Tulane in January.
"Lance Guidry did a heck of a job for us for the two years he was here," Huff said. "For him and his family to go back home, I can't say that I wanted him to go, but I can't say that he's making a bad decision."
Losing the leader of the defensive unit, he said, didn't impact recruiting the 2023 signing class as much as some might have expected it to.
"I think players are attracted to culture, and I've tried to do a really good job as the head coach of being involved with all the recruits," Huff said, "so that not one coach or one side of the ball is so connected to a young man that if that person leaves ... the recruit doesn't feel like he doesn't know anyone else on the staff."
Bill Legg will officially take over as the offensive line coach after pulling double duty with the O-line and tight ends last season following the abrupt exit of former line coach Eddy Morrissey after just two games.
"I try and hire guys with flexibility so that we're maximizing our resources," Huff said. "Turnover and change is a part of what you deal with at the Group of Five level."
To replace him as the tight ends coach, Huff announced the hiring of Billy Gonzalez, who brings a national championship pedigree to the Thundering Herd.
"I think coach Gonzales is going to give us a lot of experience," Huff said. "You're talking about a guy that's won two national championships. I've won one, he's won two. He may know more than me."
Gonzalez won two titles while on staff as the wide receivers coach at Florida in 2006 and 2008 and spent 16 seasons as an assistant coach in the SEC, which included two stints with the Gators in addition to stops at LSU and Mississippi State. He spent last season as the receivers coach at Florida Atlantic.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
