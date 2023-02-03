The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230202 mu football 01.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall football head coach Charles Huff speaks during a National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in the John Marshall room at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The search for the next Marshall football defensive coordinator isn't complete, but well underway.

Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff said that he has a candidate in mind to fill the void left by Lance Guidry, but wouldn't expand any further on the subject in a press conference on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you