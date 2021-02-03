HUNTINGTON — Marshall University head football coach Charles Huff has enjoyed the reception he’s received in his first two weeks in Huntington.
Huff’s excited for the job and he can tell the excitement of the Marshall faithful, too, which has invigorated him.
One thing he’s not excited about, though, is a delay in fully getting to work on the Class of 2022.
Huff’s focus is on the Thundering Herd’s future, but right now he’s stuck in the present, which he doesn’t like.
His present situation involves a delay in the hiring process of some of his off-field staff — most notably, the director of recruiting — which hinders him from moving full steam ahead with his focus on the Herd’s future.
Huff stated his respect for the process, but the frustration was evident for the high-energy leader of the Herd, who is eager to get to work in building Marshall’s program under his direction.
“I don’t want anybody in our program to be comfortable,” Huff said. “I don’t want it to be comfortable that ‘Hey, it’s taken a little while for us to get going on recruiting or hiring a staff.’ I don’t want to have that mentality.
“I’m not upset with any one person or any people. I just know what it’s going to take to get this program to where I need it to be. There are no off days. There is no ‘We’ll get to that.’ Everything we do, we’ve got to have a sense of urgency because that’s the difference in going to the championship game and winning it.”
Huff came to Marshall as the nation’s top recruiter in 2020, as deemed by 247Sports.
Recruiting is something that Huff wanted to hit the ground running with, but so far his up-tempo style has been slowed a bit.
It comes at an unfortunate time for Marshall’s program, too.
On Friday, the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee approved a blanket waiver which allowed programs to contact juniors — Class of 2022 prospects — starting on Monday.
That blanket waiver should have been good news for Huff. Given that his director of recruiting is not in place yet, that means neither is the database or rankings system for recruits within the Class of 2022, which puts him behind his recruiting timeline.
“We should already have every position 22 kids deep, ranked and rated — the top players in this state, the top players in the country — and we don’t have that right now,” Huff said. “We have a lot of work to do.
“It’s nobody’s fault and I’m not pointing the finger at anybody, but the sense of urgency we need to have in this 2022 recruiting class is not there yet.”
The onfield coaching positions seem to have been solidified with completed background checks, so most of those coaches have handled the early portion of 2022 recruiting in what Huff called an “old-school, bare-bones type of way.”
Any evaluation of recruits was made more difficult last year when COVID-19 essentially ended any type of in-person recruiting evaluations for the Class of 2022.
There were no summer camps or Junior Day events for coaches to see the 2022 talent and there were no in-home visits for coaches to get to know the character of their kids, either.
It only adds to the importance of getting started quickly following the NCAA’s waiver issued Friday.
Marshall offered nearly 30 kids on Monday, based on knowledge of coaches within the program. However, the details known are not at the level that Huff expects of his program.
Each day that there is a delay is one more day that Marshall gets further behind its opponents in the recruiting game, and that’s a game Huff refuses to lose in his efforts to get Marshall to the level that he expects.
“I want people to know how important recruiting is to me,” Huff said. “It’s important in doing it the right way. You can’t just try to recruit. You have to work at it as hard, if not harder, than you do the X’s and O’s. I want to be very transparent of how this program is going to view recruiting while I’m in charge of it.
“I respect the process and I know that it has to be done, but that still does not erase the frustration of trying to get it done.”
On Wednesday, Huff’s first official National Signing Day as Marshall’s head coach takes place, but it is almost just a formality with severe limitations in scholarship availability.
Marshall is expected to sign just one player — that being four-star wide receiver Caleb Coombs, a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Washington, D.C., who was also offered by Alabama and several other high-major programs.
Coombs would join several December signees, which Huff met with their families in a Zoom call on Monday evening to welcome them to the program.
“I was able to get on Zoom and talk to them and their parents and they are all excited,” Huff said. “They’re fired up and it was good to put a name with a face for those guys and, hopefully, get them up here right after they graduate.”
Marshall is dealing with roster management issues for its scholarship allotment in 2021, brought on due to NCAA legislation allowing all players — including seniors — an extra year of eligibility and the Herd having several academic non-qualifiers from 2020 that count against the Class of 2021.
That puts Huff’s focus on the Class of 2022 — one in which he feels he’s already a year behind on due to the lack of camps and assessment ability for recruiters last year.
Coming from a national championship program at Alabama, Huff isn’t used to playing from behind.
“I pride myself on coming out of the Saban tree where you evaluate guys for certain characteristics and criteria for a position,” Huff said. “Most people would be like, ‘Oh, you’ve got time.’ But that’s the difference in signing a top-25 class and signing the 108th class.”