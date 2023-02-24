Charles Huff called it “the toughest schedule Marshall has had in a long time.”
A front-loaded home slate, a midweek prime-time date with a fellow Sun Belt Conference East Division contender and two encounters with the Atlantic Coast Conference flavor Marshall’s 2023 football docket, released Friday.
The Thundering Herd will host three of its first four games at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, including Virginia Tech on Sept. 23. Marshall also travels to North Carolina State on Oct. 7.
The Sun Belt schedule features a home tilt with James Madison on Oct. 19, with Thursday night television coverage anticipated from an ESPN network. The Dukes went 8-3 overall last year and 6-2 in conference play.
Two of Marshall’s likely tougher conference games will be on the road. The Herd travels to defending SBC East champion Coastal Carolina, 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the league in 2022, on Oct. 28. One of Marshall’s two games against the SBC West is at South Alabama (10-3, 7-1 SBC last year) on Nov. 18.
The Herd, which won its final five games last fall to finish 9-4 overall and 5-3 in conference action, is not scheduled to face defending league champion Troy in the regular season.
“Clearly, we still need to earn our way in the Sun Belt and this schedule allows us to do that,” Marshall athletic director Christian Spears added in a news release. “It is challenging, but that genuinely inspires us.”
As part of that stretch of three home games in its first four outings, Marshall’s season opener is Sept. 2 against Division I FCS opponent Albany (3-8 in 2022) in Huntington and its league lidlifter is Sept. 30 at home against Old Dominion (3-9, 2-6 last year).
Between those, Marshall travels to East Carolina (8-5 last year) on Sept. 9, has its bye week and hosts Virginia Tech (3-8 in 2022) on Sept. 23.
After the Monarchs come calling to get SBC play going, four of the Herd’s next five games are away from home. That stretch begins in Raleigh, North Carolina against the Wolfpack on Oct. 7, followed by a trip to Atlanta to meet Georgia State (4-8, 3-5 SBC in 2022) on Oct. 14.
Marshall is home five days later against James Madison, then back in action Oct. 28 at Coastal Carolina.
The Chanticleers and Dukes are the only two teams to finish above the Herd in the SBC East standings last season.
“How we manage this schedule will greatly impact the outcome of all of our games,” Huff, Marshall’s coach, said in the release. “Between myself and our administration, we have to look at the best road map for this schedule in order to see the level of success that we expect.”
Marshall concludes the road swing at Appalachian State (6-6, 3-5 SBC in 2022) Nov. 4.
The Herd returns home Nov. 11 against Georgia Southern for the annual “75” game remembering players, coaches and fans who died in the 1970 plane crash. The Eagles went 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the league last season.
Marshall’s final road game is in Mobile, Alabama, against South Alabama on Nov. 18 before its regular-season finale with Arkansas State (3-9, 1-7 SBC last year) on Nov. 25 in Huntington.
Kickoff times and television coverage for early-season and midweek games are expected to be released later this spring, per the release.
2023 Marshall Football Schedule
Sept. 2 Albany
Sept. 9 at East Carolina
Sept. 23 Virginia Tech
Sept. 30 Old Dominion
Oct. 7 at N.C. State
Oct. 14 at Georgia State
Oct. 19 James Madison
Oct. 28 at Coastal Carolina
Nov. 4 at Appalachian State
Nov. 11 Georgia Southern
Nov. 18 at South Alabama
Nov. 25 Arkansas State