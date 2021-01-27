HUNTINGTON — Marshall head football coach Charles Huff knows how strong his energy can be.
Huff also knows there is only one thing within him that is stronger — that being his faith.
As Huff puts it, his new job as Marshall’s head coach is a perfect testament to his faith and energy, and how perfectly things align in life, sometimes.
When Huff described the symmetry, it showed exactly how deep his correlation with Marshall University is.
Huff, a former walk-on at Hampton, grinded his way through the coaching ranks to become head coach for the first time at a program known for being the proverbial underdog.
“I think it all goes together,” Huff said. “In an area that is blue-blood by nature, hard-working by trade, a young man who was not athletically-gifted, who didn’t have the easy road, who learned the right way is always the right way ends up marrying this story.”
The correlations between Huff and Marshall that came together throughout the coaching search are eye-opening.
Those similarities and bonding points also made it the perfect place for Huff to start his head coaching career.
For starters, one of Huff’s heroes growing up was Byron Leftwich, an icon in the Washington, D.C. area that Huff followed throughout his Marshall and NFL career because he paved a path for players from the DMV area to be different and chase their dreams.
Ironically, one of Huff’s dreams came true last week when he was named head coach of the program that Leftwich helped lead to success from 1998-2002.
Huff’s boss for the last two years is Nick Saban, a coaching icon for his success at Alabama, but a West Virginian by birth.
Saban was integral in Huff making in-roads during the Herd’s search for a new coach, whether it was calling Gov. Jim Justice, Marshall University president Jerome Gilbert or any one else that he could speak with on Huff’s behalf.
Huff also feels there is a correlation between his working at Mississippi State — Gilbert’s alma mater — in 2018 with former Marshall offensive coordinator Bill Legg, who is likely to return to Huff’s staff as tight ends coach.
“I don’t think it was any coincidence that I went to Mississippi State or worked at Mississippi State and did not know Dr. Gilbert, but shared circles with people who knew Dr. Gilbert,” Huff said.
Therein also lies a tie between Mississippi State and Marshall associated with the 1970 Marshall plane crash that Huff mentioned.
The Southern Airways DC-9 charter jet that Marshall’s ‘75’ perished on during that Nov. 14, 1970 flight back from East Carolina was supposed to leave from Huntington to pick up Mississippi State’s football team following a game against LSU that same night.
As Huff spoke about those items, he paused for a moment to let it sink in before continuing.
“I think it all goes together and I think when you really look back at the scope of things, this was too coincidental to just happen,” Huff said.
With Huff getting settled in for what will be his first season as a head coach, he wants to experience everything right now.
The spring ball, the preseason practices, the games, the wins — all of it things he thinks of daily.
For now, though, Huff’s main focus is on showing his vision for Marshall’s program to the community in any way possible.
“I don’t think it’s any coincidence that a young man who grew up on hard work, dedication and having a positive attitude is able to get in the community and drive the energy and enthusiasm,” Huff said.
The passion of Marshall’s fan base is what resonated with Huff when he applied for the job.
Now, Huff wants to marry the passion of that Marshall fan-base with his own passion for coaching and serving communities through football.
It is a matrimony that Huff feels could be a beautiful relationship, strengthened by the ties that bind.